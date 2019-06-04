Sentry Integration Platform: Observability with Rookout

June 4, 2019

There are a lot of things we, at Sentry, love about Rookout , a Sentry Integration Platform early adopter. First of all, Sentry loves purple, and Rookout loves purple. And, Rookout helps fix software in production, and Sentry helps fix software in production. Together, the two tools cut time from error to resolution. Honestly, Rookout and Sentry integrating is just kismet.

We recently launched the Sentry Integration Platform — a new way for developers to build workflows on top of Sentry. You can read all about it in our launch post . Interested in being an early adopter? Drop us a line at partners@sentry.io .

Your data, but live

So how do these products work together? Let us tell you a story — a user story.

G. Washington is shopping online for a new cherry tree to replace the one in his yard that was recently… actually, nevermind, not relevant. Unfortunately for both G. and the company, Trees R’ Us, G. runs into an unexpected and frustrating issue: the Buy Now button doesn’t work, despite G.’s clicking (and clicking and clicking). At this point, Trees R’ Us is about to lose a customer (and possibly hundreds more) due to this issue.

Thankfully, a developer at Trees R’ Us is alerted to the exception, catches it with Sentry, and proceeds to troubleshoot. With Sentry’s help, the developer identifies the line of code containing the issue. Sentry prompts the developer to debug the issue live in production in Rookout, and forwards the developer to Rookout, where the same line of code is highlighted in an IDE-like interface.

By setting “non-breaking breakpoints” in Rookout and triggering the error once more, the developer receives real-time debug data in the context of the problematic code snippet, all within the Rookout UI (or any platform of choice, including logging, APM, and, of course, Sentry).

All of this is achieved without stopping the live app, and without editing or redeploying additional code. The developer can continue debugging in this manner until the issue is identified and resolved. And then G. can hopefully get that new cherry tree.

Integration installation

You’re three relatively simple steps away from installing the new Rookout integration.

In Sentry, navigate to Organization Settings > Integrations. Then, find the Rookout Integration and click Install.