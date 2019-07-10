Sentry for Data: Optimizing Airflow with Sentry

July 10, 2019

In our Sentry for Data series, we explain precisely why Sentry is the perfect tool for your data team. The present post focuses on how we optimized Airflow for deeper insights into what goes wrong when our data pipelines break.

Data enables Sentry’s go-to-market teams by generating high-quality leads and tailored marketing campaigns. Of course, data is also used to steer the business by influencing how we think about Sentry pricing, future opportunities, and feature roadmap.

Apache Airflow is our tool of choice for executing data pipelines. With its simple approach to writing DAGs (directed acyclic graphs), Airflow enable our sales and marketing teams to offer the best experience for our customers.

However, for all of the things we enjoy about Airflow, one obstacle we encountered was understanding what actually goes wrong when our data pipelines break. While the built-in log interface inside Airflow is a decent starting point, it lacks the full context surrounding the exception, which makes issue resolution painful.