Product Updates

See Slow Faster with Performance Monitoring
Like nature intended, but better. Performance Monitoring from Sentry is taking off.
Like nature intended, but better. Performance Monitoring from Sentry is taking off.
Crashes are something we know a thing or two about. Here are some ideas on how to prevent your app from crashing due to an SDK issue that's out of your control.
Set thresholds. Receive alerts. Sentry’s new Metric Alerts makes it easy to swift-ly, react to issues before things go off the rails. C what we did there?
Advanced Data Scrubbing is a new alternative way to redact sensitive data just before it is saved in Sentry. Now you can define custom regular expressions to match on sensitive data and much more.
We're switching to CalVer for all of our open source releases. Look out for new versions... I mean releases once a month. Get the first one: Sentry 20.6.0.
Arun Goel, Head of Engineering at VMware Cloud Marketplace, writes about how his team uses VMware Tanzu Observability (Wavefront) and Sentry to proactively monitor and fix issues before they become production problems.
Ship fast without breaking things. Atlassian announced 12 new features, automation, and integrations to help developers take their time back and ship better code, including automated monitoring with Sentry.
Integrate Sentry with Heroku to see commit data for each release, which files have changed most recently and who pushed code, which helps debug new errors as they occur.
Learn how to automate release management and deliver a reliable customer experience with Sentry and Netlify.
Joe Alfaro, VP of Engineering at Reciprocity, shares how Sentry helps his team resolve problems before customers can report them.
No one knows why good apps crash. Except for you, because Sentry tells you. Now get data on crash-free sessions, crash-free users, version adoption, and more. Meet our newest feature, Release Health.
An in-depth breakdown of the 4 different types of monitoring. Read about how they're different, why they're important, and their signature wrestling move. (That last one was a joke, kind of.)
Check out the Discover features you can use to identify and diagnose the root causes of your errors and monitor your application health.
TravisCI is a hugely popular continuous integration tool, and we use it at Sentry! This post will show you how to configure TravisCI to automatically create Sentry Releases as part of your workflow.
We're combining Sentry's error monitoring with PagerDuty's automated escalation system to help you solve issues almost as fast as we find them.