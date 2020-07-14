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See Slow Faster with Performance Monitoring
Product Updates

See Slow Faster with Performance Monitoring

Like nature intended, but better. Performance Monitoring from Sentry is taking off.

Chris Heher

Chris Heher - · 3 min read

Crash by API
Product Updates

Crash by API

Crashes are something we know a thing or two about. Here are some ideas on how to prevent your app from crashing due to an SDK issue that's out of your control.

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 7 min read

Don’t Be Alarmed by Alerts
Product Updates

Don’t Be Alarmed by Alerts

Set thresholds. Receive alerts. Sentry’s new Metric Alerts makes it easy to swift-ly, react to issues before things go off the rails. C what we did there?

Chris Heher Adhiraj Somani

Chris Heher, Adhiraj Somani - · 2 min read

Sentry Data Wash Now Offering Advanced Scrubbing
Product Updates

Sentry Data Wash Now Offering Advanced Scrubbing

Advanced Data Scrubbing is a new alternative way to redact sensitive data just before it is saved in Sentry. Now you can define custom regular expressions to match on sensitive data and much more.

Markus Unterwaditzer

Markus Unterwaditzer - · 5 min read

Self-Hosted Sentry Switching to CalVer
Product Updates

Self-Hosted Sentry Switching to CalVer

We're switching to CalVer for all of our open source releases. Look out for new versions... I mean releases once a month. Get the first one: Sentry 20.6.0.

Burak Yiğit Kaya

Burak Yiğit Kaya - · 3 min read

Building an Observable Enterprise App
Product Updates

Building an Observable Enterprise App

Arun Goel, Head of Engineering at VMware Cloud Marketplace, writes about how his team uses VMware Tanzu Observability (Wavefront) and Sentry to proactively monitor and fix issues before they become production problems.

Arun Goel

Arun Goel - · 6 min read

Get a Jump On Errors with Sentry and Atlassian
Product Updates

Get a Jump On Errors with Sentry and Atlassian

Ship fast without breaking things. Atlassian announced 12 new features, automation, and integrations to help developers take their time back and ship better code, including automated monitoring with Sentry.

Rahul Chhabria

Rahul Chhabria - · 3 min read

Access Commit Data for Each Release with Sentry and Heroku
Product Updates

Access Commit Data for Each Release with Sentry and Heroku

Integrate Sentry with Heroku to see commit data for each release, which files have changed most recently and who pushed code, which helps debug new errors as they occur.

Vu Ngo

Vu Ngo - · 1 min read

Automating Sentry Releases with our Netlify Build Plugin
Product Updates

Automating Sentry Releases with our Netlify Build Plugin

Learn how to automate release management and deliver a reliable customer experience with Sentry and Netlify.

Phillip Jones

Phillip Jones - · 2 min read

Reciprocal Value
Product Updates

Reciprocal Value

Joe Alfaro, VP of Engineering at Reciprocity, shares how Sentry helps his team resolve problems before customers can report them.

Joe Alfaro

Joe Alfaro - · 2 min read

Crash-free Sessions, Carefree Users with Release Health
Product Updates

Crash-free Sessions, Carefree Users with Release Health

No one knows why good apps crash. Except for you, because Sentry tells you. Now get data on crash-free sessions, crash-free users, version adoption, and more. Meet our newest feature, Release Health.

Rahul Chhabria

Rahul Chhabria - · 2 min read

The Four Types of Error Monitoring
Product Updates

The Four Types of Error Monitoring

An in-depth breakdown of the 4 different types of monitoring. Read about how they're different, why they're important, and their signature wrestling move. (That last one was a joke, kind of.)

Neil Manvar

Neil Manvar - · 4 min read

New Ways to Uncover Trends with Discover
Product Updates

New Ways to Uncover Trends with Discover

Check out the Discover features you can use to identify and diagnose the root causes of your errors and monitor your application health.

Bowen Cai

Bowen Cai - · 2 min read

Continuous Releases with Travis CI and Sentry
Product Updates

Continuous Releases with Travis CI and Sentry

TravisCI is a hugely popular continuous integration tool, and we use it at Sentry! This post will show you how to configure TravisCI to automatically create Sentry Releases as part of your workflow.

Liz Krane

Liz Krane - · 6 min read

Get More From Sentry With Our PagerDuty Integration
Product Updates

Get More From Sentry With Our PagerDuty Integration

We're combining Sentry's error monitoring with PagerDuty's automated escalation system to help you solve issues almost as fast as we find them.

Meredith Heller

Meredith Heller - · 2 min read

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