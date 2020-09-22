Escalate Critical Issues with PagerDuty and Sentry

September 22, 2020

Connecting Sentry and PagerDuty is a great way to make sure important issues don’t get stuck in backlog purgatory. But sometimes there’s a drop-everything critical issue that can’t wait for a sprint planning meeting. That’s why we’re extending our PagerDuty integration to support Metric Alerts.

Metric Alerts allow you to get alerted on the frequency of any subset of your performance or error events, so you can monitor the overall health of your product or specific parts of it. With Metric Alerts, you can:

Filter on any event tags or attributes

Set separate warning and critical thresholds for errors or transactions

Alert when event volume goes below a threshold

View active and resolved alerts

Jump from an alert into a curated Discover view to root-cause the problem quickly

Sentry’s PagerDuty integration notifies you of all triggering incidents that Sentry identifies. The next time your customers can’t log in, or page loads on key pages suddenly increase, on-call teams will be paged with all the information they need to fix those issues immediately.

How do I get started?

In Sentry, navigate to: Settings > Integrations. Then, find PagerDuty and click Add Installation. For a complete set of installation instructions, see our docs.

Create a new Metric Alert

Now that you have the PagerDuty integration installed, it’s time to create a new Metric Alert Rule. In Sentry, go to the Alerts page and click Create Alert Rule. When prompted on the type of Alert Rule to create, select Metric Alert. Finish configuring your alert and don’t forget to add notifying PagerDuty as an action.

Get alerted in PagerDuty

And that’s all, now you’ll get notified of Metric Alerts from PagerDuty. For more information, see our docs on Alerts and the PagerDuty integration.

