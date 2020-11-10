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Sentry Fall Semester: Web Vitals 101
Product Updates

Sentry Fall Semester: Web Vitals 101

To improve front-end performance in your application, it’s important to understand what kind of problems users are experiencing. They may be encountering slow…

Dora Chan

Dora Chan - · 5 min read

Investing in the Future of Frontend
Product Updates

Investing in the Future of Frontend

Why we’re investing in the Future Of Frontend Nearly a decade ago, Marc Andreesen uttered the infamous quote “software is eating the world”. Since then, the…

Elain Szu

Elain Szu - · 2 min read

Notice of (Internet) Address Change
Product Updates

Notice of (Internet) Address Change

As part of continuing projects to increase the reliability of sentry.io, the IP addresses associated with the service will be changing soon. These changes may…

James Cunningham

James Cunningham - · 1 min read

Sentry for Spring Boot & Logback
Product Updates

Sentry for Spring Boot & Logback

While Spring Boot provides everything developers need to build applications, it leaves operational aspects of debugging issues to the developers and…

Maciej WalkowiakAJ Jindal

Maciej Walkowiak, AJ Jindal - · 4 min read

Debug errors in Lambda functions
Product Updates

Debug errors in Lambda functions

Troubleshooting production issues in Lambda environments is often challenging. CloudWatch requires developers to comb through logs, search for relevant terms…

AJ Jindal

AJ Jindal - · 2 min read

Get Sentry Alerts in Microsoft Teams
Product Updates

Get Sentry Alerts in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft wanted to give teams more ways to be well... a team. So they built Microsoft Teams, a communication platform for instant messaging, voice & video…

Phillip Jones

Phillip Jones - · 1 min read

Escalate Critical Issues with PagerDuty and Sentry
Product Updates

Escalate Critical Issues with PagerDuty and Sentry

Connecting Sentry and PagerDuty is a great way to make sure important issues don't get stuck in backlog purgatory. But sometimes there's a drop-everything…

Colleen O'Rourke

Colleen O'Rourke - · 2 min read

Issue Tracking with Linear and Sentry
Product Updates

Issue Tracking with Linear and Sentry

This integration was built on the Sentry Integration Platform — a new way for developers to build workflows on top of Sentry. Interested in creating an…

Phillip Jones

Phillip Jones - · 1 min read

The Great Irony of Serverless Computing
Product Updates

The Great Irony of Serverless Computing

Serverless is great for so many reasons. Scale, speed to deployment, service management, etc. We can't say the same about debugging Serverless issues till now. Learn about how our latest updates help you resolve Serverless issues in minutes.

Rahul Chhabria

Rahul Chhabria - · 2 min read

Continuous Improvement in Native
Product Updates

Continuous Improvement in Native

Track crash-free sessions, crash-free users, version adoption, and the overall health of each release of your native applications with Sentry.

Arpad Borsos

Arpad Borsos - · 3 min read

The Pain of Debugging WebAssembly
Product Updates

The Pain of Debugging WebAssembly

WASM can do some awesome things. But what’s not awesome? Debugging with WASM.

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 7 min read

Enable Suspect Commits, Unminify JS, and Track Releases with Vercel and Sentry
Product Updates

Enable Suspect Commits, Unminify JS, and Track Releases with Vercel and Sentry

Calling all JavaScript developers. Read all about our newest integration with Vercel that automatically generates releases, configures suspect commits, and uploads source maps for you.

Stephen Cefali

Stephen Cefali - · 3 min read

Asynchronous CSV Exports with Discover
Product Updates

Asynchronous CSV Exports with Discover

We made it easier for you to access the data you've been itching to get your hands on. With Asynchronous CSV Exports, you can define what you need and we'll notify you when it's ready to download.

Tony Xiao Leander Rodrigues

Tony Xiao, Leander Rodrigues - · 1 min read

Automate Release Management with the Sentry Release GitHub Action
Product Updates

Automate Release Management with the Sentry Release GitHub Action

Check out our new and official GitHub Action.

Marcos Gaeta

Marcos Gaeta - · 2 min read

API Authentication Bypass
Product Updates

API Authentication Bypass

On July 20th a customer informed us of an authentication bypass vulnerability in our API. In the end, we found no evidence of any customer data exposure. But as always, there are a few lessons learned. Read more here.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 9 min read

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