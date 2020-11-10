Product Updates

Sentry Fall Semester: Web Vitals 101
To improve front-end performance in your application, it’s important to understand what kind of problems users are experiencing. They may be encountering slow…
To improve front-end performance in your application, it’s important to understand what kind of problems users are experiencing. They may be encountering slow…
Why we’re investing in the Future Of Frontend Nearly a decade ago, Marc Andreesen uttered the infamous quote “software is eating the world”. Since then, the…
As part of continuing projects to increase the reliability of sentry.io, the IP addresses associated with the service will be changing soon. These changes may…
While Spring Boot provides everything developers need to build applications, it leaves operational aspects of debugging issues to the developers and…
Troubleshooting production issues in Lambda environments is often challenging. CloudWatch requires developers to comb through logs, search for relevant terms…
Microsoft wanted to give teams more ways to be well... a team. So they built Microsoft Teams, a communication platform for instant messaging, voice & video…
Connecting Sentry and PagerDuty is a great way to make sure important issues don't get stuck in backlog purgatory. But sometimes there's a drop-everything…
This integration was built on the Sentry Integration Platform — a new way for developers to build workflows on top of Sentry. Interested in creating an…
Serverless is great for so many reasons. Scale, speed to deployment, service management, etc. We can't say the same about debugging Serverless issues till now. Learn about how our latest updates help you resolve Serverless issues in minutes.
Track crash-free sessions, crash-free users, version adoption, and the overall health of each release of your native applications with Sentry.
WASM can do some awesome things. But what’s not awesome? Debugging with WASM.
Calling all JavaScript developers. Read all about our newest integration with Vercel that automatically generates releases, configures suspect commits, and uploads source maps for you.
We made it easier for you to access the data you've been itching to get your hands on. With Asynchronous CSV Exports, you can define what you need and we'll notify you when it's ready to download.
Check out our new and official GitHub Action.
On July 20th a customer informed us of an authentication bypass vulnerability in our API. In the end, we found no evidence of any customer data exposure. But as always, there are a few lessons learned. Read more here.