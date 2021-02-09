February 9, 2021

Asking The Right Query With Discover

Successful businesses don’t sort data — they shape it. Discover, Sentry’s query builder, gives form to your event data so you can measure performance and trace issues across all your projects. Here’s how: Deeper visibility, fuller observability Discover leverages your event metadata so that you’re able to query any event type across all projects and applications. For example, you can sort performance issues by country to better understand how certain errors affect your site’s architecture.

Discover is a valuable tool for teams who launch code internationally. Here, Discover shows that the UK has an uptick in errors.

Turn queries into alerts Discover’s query filters can inform how you create alert conditions. Because Discover aggregates your event attributes, you can now set an alert based on any event type. Say you’ve got an international launch — Discover allows you to slice data based on a user’s geography. Now your team will be alerted whenever a user in a specific country experiences a slow-loading page.

Now that your team knows where the problem is, you can set an alert to ensure that UK users will have an optimized experience moving forward.