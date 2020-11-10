November 10, 2020

Why we’re investing in the Future Of Frontend

Nearly a decade ago, Marc Andreesen uttered the infamous quote “software is eating the world”. Since then, the proliferation of applications and platforms has exploded to the point of normalcy: software IS the world.

Today, at our first Future Of Frontend virtual event, David will talk about where we see the future of software going next - specifically as it relates to the unforeseen challenges that now exist with building frontend applications across endless platforms, languages, devices, and geographies. How can developers keep or even improve their efficiency when the frontend standard keeps getting higher and harder to maintain? The way we build, operate, and monitor software needs to change.

We’ll also bring in experts from across the industry like Etsy, Cloudflare, and Next.js to discuss the evolution of “static” applications to dynamic (and back again). Our friends at GitHub, Twitch, and Nextdoor share pragmatic advice about how to operationalize frontend development with real life examples. And, developers and creators from Riot Games, Adobe, and Ionic will explain the challenges of building a truly cross-platform application, no matter what framework you favor.

See the full schedule, including live workshops, here. Join our Slack channel to get your most burning questions answered by real Sentry folks and for ongoing swag giveaways like a limited edition Sentry dumpster fire tee.

Product Announcements:

Monitoring applications need to be centered on the user’s experience and the performance of your applications should be from the user’s point of view, not a machine’s. Why? Because measuring memory or keeping a close eye on things like client requests, really don’t tell you if your application is performing for the end-user. More importantly, customer issues happen at the application level, and that is where developers have the most control.

That’s why we added Web Vitals to our performance monitoring solution. Along with being able to identify poor-performing API calls and slow database queries, developers can now see metrics around page loads, interactions, and shifts in user experience. Additionally, we added a new view to help you see the most improved and most regressed transactions called Trends. Trends also shows how releases over time positively or negatively impact the performance of your application over time.

We fully understand the web is changing. Sentry is evolving to makes sure you can see performance issues, fix errors faster, and optimize your code health. Get your crash course on Web Vitals in our new post: Sentry Fall Semester: Web Vitals 101 and learn about how we used Trends to make Sentry faster in our latest installment of the Dogfood Chronicles.