Product Updates

Performance Monitoring Support for React Native
March Mobile Madness continues with Performance support for React Native. Our friend, Jenn Mueng shares how Performance supports his mobile appliction. In…
March Mobile Madness continues with Performance support for React Native. Our friend, Jenn Mueng shares how Performance supports his mobile appliction. In…
This month we’re updating several of our mobile SDKs. You might think it’s madness… Mobile March Madness. First up is Flutter. It’s fair to say that all of us…
Compatibility is a moving target. This is particularly true for backwards-incompatible languages such as Python 3, as it forces developers to shoehorn Python 3…
In January we brought Release Health to JavaScript. This month we've been thinking about the overall experience for JavaScript developers, some could call it…
Can Sentaurs become unicorns? Apparently so.
Everyone's software crashes. As an engineer, you don't feel your users' frustration unless they reach out to customer support, write bad reviews, or tweet…
Successful businesses don’t sort data — they shape it. Discover, Sentry’s query builder, gives form to your event data so you can measure performance and trace…
Attachments in Sentry makes sending & receiving critical context easy. Learn how to use Sentry attachments with mobile applications here.
It’s January 2021 and you've probably broken five out of six New Year's Resolutions. I don't want to be the reason for breaking your last one, so I’ll cut…
https://sentry.io/resources/distributed-tracing-infographic/In order to continuously improve your Ruby application, you need to understand everything your code…
No matter your business, keeping customer data secure is critical toward keeping your customer’s trust. With the rise in data breaches (and subsequent security…
At 9AM Pacific time, Sentry joined a video call and proceeded to take a journey. Curiosity became enthusiasm, sentimentality, surprise, and finally laughter.
Slow is the new downtime. What you once feared from a downed website — decreased conversion rates, lower page ranks, abandoned carts — now applies to a…
Application performance monitoring is great because it lets you see whether your application is fast or slow, and which parts need speeding up. For Node…
To us, dogfooding means using Sentry to improve Sentry. Here in this article, you’ll see how we used Performance to improve our search infrastructure.…