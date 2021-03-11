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Performance Monitoring Support for React Native
Product Updates

Performance Monitoring Support for React Native

March Mobile Madness continues with Performance support for React Native. Our friend, Jenn Mueng shares how Performance supports his mobile appliction. In…

Jenn Mueng

Jenn Mueng - · 5 min read

With Flutter and Sentry, You Can Put All Your Eggs in One Repo
Product Updates

With Flutter and Sentry, You Can Put All Your Eggs in One Repo

This month we’re updating several of our mobile SDKs. You might think it’s madness… Mobile March Madness. First up is Flutter. It’s fair to say that all of us…

Kathy Lam

Kathy Lam - · 3 min read

Python 3 Compatibility: What To Know
Product Updates

Python 3 Compatibility: What To Know

Compatibility is a moving target. This is particularly true for backwards-incompatible languages such as Python 3, as it forces developers to shoehorn Python 3…

Chris Heher

Chris Heher - · 2 min read

3 Ways to Improve JavaScript Applications
Product Updates

3 Ways to Improve JavaScript Applications

In January we brought Release Health to JavaScript. This month we've been thinking about the overall experience for JavaScript developers, some could call it…

Kathy Lam

Kathy Lam - · 3 min read

Series D: Moving Faster and (Not) Breaking Things
Product Updates

Series D: Moving Faster and (Not) Breaking Things

Can Sentaurs become unicorns? Apparently so.

Milin Desai

Milin Desai - · 2 min read

Close the Loop with User Feedback
Product Updates

Close the Loop with User Feedback

Everyone's software crashes. As an engineer, you don't feel your users' frustration unless they reach out to customer support, write bad reviews, or tweet…

Philipp Hofmann

Philipp Hofmann - · 2 min read

Asking The Right Query With Discover
Product Updates

Asking The Right Query With Discover

Successful businesses don’t sort data — they shape it. Discover, Sentry’s query builder, gives form to your event data so you can measure performance and trace…

Chris Heher

Chris Heher - · 1 min read

How to use Sentry Attachments with Mobile Applications
Product Updates

How to use Sentry Attachments with Mobile Applications

Attachments in Sentry makes sending & receiving critical context easy. Learn how to use Sentry attachments with mobile applications here.

Philipp Hofmann

Philipp Hofmann - · 2 min read

Track Session Data with Sentry for JavaScript
Product Updates

Track Session Data with Sentry for JavaScript

It’s January 2021 and you've probably broken five out of six New Year's Resolutions. I don't want to be the reason for breaking your last one, so I’ll cut…

Rahul Chhabria

Rahul Chhabria - · 4 min read

A Gem of an Update: Performance Monitoring for Ruby
Product Updates

A Gem of an Update: Performance Monitoring for Ruby

https://sentry.io/resources/distributed-tracing-infographic/In order to continuously improve your Ruby application, you need to understand everything your code…

Chris Heher

Chris Heher - · 1 min read

Sentry Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
Product Updates

Sentry Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

No matter your business, keeping customer data secure is critical toward keeping your customer’s trust. With the rise in data breaches (and subsequent security…

Chris Heher

Chris Heher - · 2 min read

Sentaurs and Celebrations
Product Updates

Sentaurs and Celebrations

At 9AM Pacific time, Sentry joined a video call and proceeded to take a journey. Curiosity became enthusiasm, sentimentality, surprise, and finally laughter.

Cameron McEfee

Cameron McEfee - · 5 min read

How Slow is Slow?
Product Updates

How Slow is Slow?

Slow is the new downtime. What you once feared from a downed website — decreased conversion rates, lower page ranks, abandoned carts — now applies to a…

Chris Heher Jeremy Bourque

Chris Heher, Jeremy Bourque - · 2 min read

Support for Database Performance Monitoring in Node
Product Updates

Support for Database Performance Monitoring in Node

Application performance monitoring is great because it lets you see whether your application is fast or slow, and which parts need speeding up. For Node…

Daniel GriesserKatie Byers

Daniel Griesser, Katie Byers - · 1 min read

Investigating Performance Regressions with Trends
Product Updates

Investigating Performance Regressions with Trends

To us, dogfooding means using Sentry to improve Sentry. Here in this article, you’ll see how we used Performance to improve our search infrastructure.…

Tony Xiao

Tony Xiao - · 2 min read

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