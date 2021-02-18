Series D: Moving Faster and (Not) Breaking Things

February 18, 2021

In the software lifecycle, you need to know what is affecting the customer from your frontend code to your underlying infrastructure. However, no one to date has solved for monitoring the health of software code vs. systems at the level that we have taken on — or at the scale that our customers require, as everything from grocery shopping to gaming is now digital.

Scale in this context also means the ability to grow with our customer’s technical organization, as business priorities shift, new products are launched, and technical ownership disperses across geographies. Scaling our product innovation, our global teams, and our ecosystem of developer communities and partners is exactly why we’re excited to move even faster with our latest fundraise of $60 million.

We know consumers see breakages and interruptions every day — whether it’s streaming a movie from their favorite digital service or trading the latest cryptocoin. As a father and husband, my family reminds me daily that the magnitude of these problems is only growing. While the consumer does not differentiate between poorly written code or bugs, developers must get to the root cause to solve these problems thoroughly. This means clearly seeing what matters through excellently calibrated code monitoring, solving the issue (whether it’s a mobile crash or a website performance issue), and perhaps most importantly, learning what exactly can be improved as a team.

Since we introduced Performance Monitoring to our Application Monitoring suite last July, we’ve resoundingly heard developers validate the exact gap we sought out to address: an ever-increasing need for code observability. Given the exponential pace at which code is changing now, observability of systems is simply incomplete without code observability. From frontend to backend, developers now need a broader view of their application health to deliver a seamless product experience. This means that the number of vectors across their code that a product owner cares about has also multiplied: errors, performance, releases, sessions, APIs, customer segments, customer elements and more. In the coming years, I foresee our solutions to these challenges becoming no-brainers in the developer workflow and experience.

Solving these problems are core to Sentry’s roots and will continue to be our primary focus with this round of investment over the next few years. We could not be more excited for the journey.