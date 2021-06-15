Product Updates

Find the Root Cause Faster with Trace View and Trace Navigator
Like a bratty teenager, traditional monitoring answers your questions, but does so in a terse, unhelpful manner: Why is my page slow? Guess it’s the API call.…
Like a bratty teenager, traditional monitoring answers your questions, but does so in a terse, unhelpful manner: Why is my page slow? Guess it’s the API call.…
As you could probably tell from the title, we shipped an SDK for Next.js. This means you can capture errors, measure performance, manage releases, configure…
A couple of weeks back, we broke sign-ups. And in the most meta fashion, we learned about this because someone here had the foresight to set up an alert in…
[Three Hundred and Eighty-One] [Three hundred and eighty-one]. The number of days it's been since our Sentry offices shut down, in what we believed at that…
Auto-instrumenting AWS Lambda Monitoring didn’t originate through a focus group or business plan. It started as a hackathon project that addressed the tedium…
The consequences of poor application performance are both real and terrifying: lost customers, lost trust from your team, and lost confidence in your…
In the early days of web development, there was one way to measure code: WTFs per minute. It was a metric that could be applied across all languages, as every…
Like mechanics who restore their own cars or plastic surgeons who self-rhinoplasty, our developers put their skills to interesting uses during their free time.…
Top of search for you means top of mind for your customers. And with Google’s upcoming Page Experience update to Web Vitals taking place in a few weeks, now’s…
By organizing information and automating mundane tasks, Sentry is able to remove any ambiguity around if an issue should be addressed, by whom, and in what priority order.
Recently, Sentry converted 100% of its frontend React codebase from JavaScript to TypeScript. This year-long effort spanned over a dozen members of the…
From testing in production to running A/B tests, feature flags have a range of uses. At Sentry, one way we use feature flags is to safely allow beta access to…
Before we look to April, let’s recap some of our most notable mobile updates from this past month with a few tips on how to solve what matters faster and a sneak peek of what's coming next.
Android is arguably the most ubiquitous operating system in the world. Whether it's a tablet, phone, folding phone, computer, TV, or IoT device, chances are…
Like many companies, we have a Hack Week at Sentry. In 2017, we coded an app which blared entrance music for anyone who stepped foot in our office. In 2019, we…