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Find the Root Cause Faster with Trace View and Trace Navigator
Product Updates

Find the Root Cause Faster with Trace View and Trace Navigator

Like a bratty teenager, traditional monitoring answers your questions, but does so in a terse, unhelpful manner: Why is my page slow? Guess it’s the API call.…

Chris Heher

Chris Heher - · 2 min read

Sentry Application Monitoring for Next.js
Product Updates

Sentry Application Monitoring for Next.js

As you could probably tell from the title, we shipped an SDK for Next.js. This means you can capture errors, measure performance, manage releases, configure…

Rahul Chhabria

Rahul Chhabria - · 2 min read

Better Alerts [as in, far more specific and just generally way better]
Product Updates

Better Alerts [as in, far more specific and just generally way better]

A couple of weeks back, we broke sign-ups. And in the most meta fashion, we learned about this because someone here had the foresight to set up an alert in…

Kathy Lam

Kathy Lam - · 2 min read

Establishing the New Normal in Pandemic-Aftertimes
Product Updates

Establishing the New Normal in Pandemic-Aftertimes

[Three Hundred and Eighty-One] [Three hundred and eighty-one]. The number of days it's been since our Sentry offices shut down, in what we believed at that…

Saloni Dudziak

Saloni Dudziak - · 5 min read

No-code AWS Lambda Monitoring
Product Updates

No-code AWS Lambda Monitoring

Auto-instrumenting AWS Lambda Monitoring didn’t originate through a focus group or business plan. It started as a hackathon project that addressed the tedium…

AJ Jindal

AJ Jindal - · 3 min read

Great Moments in Application Monitoring
Product Updates

Great Moments in Application Monitoring

The consequences of poor application performance are both real and terrifying: lost customers, lost trust from your team, and lost confidence in your…

Chris Heher

Chris Heher - · 3 min read

Measuring Success with Sentry
Product Updates

Measuring Success with Sentry

In the early days of web development, there was one way to measure code: WTFs per minute. It was a metric that could be applied across all languages, as every…

Chris Heher

Chris Heher - · 3 min read

Supporting Native Android Libraries Loaded From APKs
Product Updates

Supporting Native Android Libraries Loaded From APKs

Like mechanics who restore their own cars or plastic surgeons who self-rhinoplasty, our developers put their skills to interesting uses during their free time.…

Arpad Borsos

Arpad Borsos - · 6 min read

Measuring User Experience with Web Vitals
Product Updates

Measuring User Experience with Web Vitals

Top of search for you means top of mind for your customers. And with Google’s upcoming Page Experience update to Web Vitals taking place in a few weeks, now’s…

Chris Heher

Chris Heher - · 4 min read

Silencing Distractions with Review List and Automations
Product Updates

Silencing Distractions with Review List and Automations

By organizing information and automating mundane tasks, Sentry is able to remove any ambiguity around if an issue should be addressed, by whom, and in what priority order.

Kathy Lam

Kathy Lam - · 3 min read

Slow and Steady: Converting Sentry’s Entire Frontend to TypeScript
Product Updates

Slow and Steady: Converting Sentry’s Entire Frontend to TypeScript

Recently, Sentry converted 100% of its frontend React codebase from JavaScript to TypeScript. This year-long effort spanned over a dozen members of the…

Priscila OliveiraMark Story

Priscila Oliveira, Mark Story - · 11 min read

Using Feature Flags in Sentry
Product Updates

Using Feature Flags in Sentry

From testing in production to running A/B tests, feature flags have a range of uses. At Sentry, one way we use feature flags is to safely allow beta access to…

Phillip Jones Will Capozzoli

Phillip Jones, Will Capozzoli - · 2 min read

A Sanity Listicle for Mobile Developers
Product Updates

A Sanity Listicle for Mobile Developers

Before we look to April, let’s recap some of our most notable mobile updates from this past month with a few tips on how to solve what matters faster and a sneak peek of what's coming next.

Kathy Lam

Kathy Lam - · 3 min read

Performance Monitoring for Android Applications
Product Updates

Performance Monitoring for Android Applications

Android is arguably the most ubiquitous operating system in the world. Whether it's a tablet, phone, folding phone, computer, TV, or IoT device, chances are…

Rahul Chhabria

Rahul Chhabria - · 2 min read

Building Dark Mode
Product Updates

Building Dark Mode

Like many companies, we have a Hack Week at Sentry. In 2017, we coded an app which blared entrance music for anyone who stepped foot in our office. In 2019, we…

Robin Rendle

Robin Rendle - · 10 min read

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