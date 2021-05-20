May 20, 2021

The consequences of poor application performance are both real and terrifying: lost customers, lost trust from your team, and lost confidence in your abilities. It’s why every developer remembers those moments where their solution improves both process and performance. We’ve seen this happen firsthand with our customers, and want to share their Great Moments in Application Monitoring:

Eventbrite

For event marketer Eventbrite, their errors were talking over one another, as their team was constantly being distracted by alerts on duplicate issues. So they hired Sentry to emcee their errors. After instrumenting Sentry’s grouping and merging features, the Eventbrite team was able to create a list of errors prioritized by user impact and frequency. Unlike triaging in the past — where the Eventbrite team had to parse through countless duplicate issues — now they were only focused on solving what mattered most. What’s more, using Release Health, Eventbrite improved the quality of their releases by gauging adoption levels as well as the percentage of both crash-free sessions and crash-free users.

Sentry helps our team fix the most important issues in each release. We can track how a release is trending by percent of crash-free sessions. With this data, we can remediate issues that impact the most users and move on to building more features.

Jaylum Chen, Staff Software Engineer at Eventbrite

Cloudflare

The year was 2019. And Cloudflare’s release process consisted of manually tagging a release and then manually running through their dashboard to find errors. Not only was this process tedious, it made the Cloudflare team susceptible to errors and redundant work. But with Sentry’s Releases, the Cloudflare team was able to part the skies of gloomy manual work. By setting up an automated release plan, the Cloudflare team could now safely deploy code, monitor every step of their deployment process, and link all releases back to the Releases page. When automated tools — not manual brains — do the work, both Cloudflare’s code and their customers win.