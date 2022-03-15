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Building an Always-on Business Leaves No Room for Downtime
Product Updates

Building an Always-on Business Leaves No Room for Downtime

If uptime is a core tenet of your business success, unreported issues and users moving on to the next best thing isn't an option. Take San Francisco-based Arcade for example.

Gerhard Jacobs

Gerhard Jacobs - · 2 min read

JS Browser SDK: Bundle size matters
Product Updates

JS Browser SDK: Bundle size matters

SDKs naturally increase in size over time. After all, it does take more bytes to implement more features. This is not a big deal for most languages—the…

Steven EubankAbhijeet PrasadKatie Byers

Steven Eubank, Abhijeet Prasad, Katie Byers - · 5 min read

Alias: An approach to .NET Assembly Conflict Resolution
Product Updates

Alias: An approach to .NET Assembly Conflict Resolution

Many .NET applications and frameworks support a plugin based model). Also known as "add-in" or "extension" model. A plugin model allows extension or…

Bruno GarciaSimon Cropp

Bruno Garcia, Simon Cropp - · 5 min read

Join Sentry at Game Developers Conference 2022
Product Updates

Join Sentry at Game Developers Conference 2022

In just a few short weeks, nearly 17,000 game developers will embark—potentially for the first time in a couple of years—to San Francisco, CA. The reason? The…

Dorothy Lee

Dorothy Lee - · 2 min read

Get Insights Into Project Health with Updates to Dashboards and Stats
Product Updates

Get Insights Into Project Health with Updates to Dashboards and Stats

We made a few updates to Dashboards and Stats so you can spend less time manually building reports and more time getting insights.

Angela Jiang

Angela Jiang - · 3 min read

Usual Performance Suspects: Introducing Suspect Spans
Product Updates

Usual Performance Suspects: Introducing Suspect Spans

A trace is the end-to-end journey of one or more connected spans and a span is an operation or “work” taking place on a service. So when it comes to debugging…

Tony Xiao Rahul Chhabria

Tony Xiao, Rahul Chhabria - · 4 min read

UI Breadcrumbs for Android Error Events
Product Updates

UI Breadcrumbs for Android Error Events

When a crash happens in your Android application, UI breadcrumbs can help you resolve errors faster. Learn more here.

Roman Zavarnitsyn

Roman Zavarnitsyn - · 2 min read

2021: A Year in Review
Product Updates

2021: A Year in Review

As we (happily) leave 2021 in the dust, humor us one more retrospective. After thousands of bug fixes, feature enhancements, and performance improvements, here's a snapshot of what we shipped to help you see what actually matters, solve quicker, and learn continuously about your applications.

Sentry

Sentry - · 5 min read

Deprecation From U2F API to WebAuthn
Product Updates

Deprecation From U2F API to WebAuthn

If you’re using the U2F API for registration and authentication of your U2F devices, you will notice a dire situation is coming soon: Google Chrome will no…

Richard Ma

Richard Ma - · 9 min read

Sentry's response to Log4j vulnerability CVE-2021-44228
Product Updates

Sentry's response to Log4j vulnerability CVE-2021-44228

Sentry is not impacted by the log4j vulnerabilities, CVE-2021-44228 or CVE-2021-45046, also known as log4shell.

Alek Amrani

Alek Amrani - · 2 min read

Bytecode transformations: The Android Gradle Plugin
Product Updates

Bytecode transformations: The Android Gradle Plugin

The first part of a blog post series about bytecode transformations on Android, where we talk about different approaches to bytecode manipulation in Java as well as how to make it work with Android and the Android Gradle plugin.

Roman Zavarnitsyn

Roman Zavarnitsyn - · 7 min read

Prioritize the Right Performance Monitoring Metrics
Product Updates

Prioritize the Right Performance Monitoring Metrics

We can all agree that one of the great pleasures in life is seeing the exact performance monitoring chart you want - exactly where you want it on the Sentry Performance home page. No? Ok. Well, at least we agree it's better than not having the chart you want where you want it, right? I thought so. That's why we made our main performance monitoring view modular.

Kathy Lam

Kathy Lam - · 2 min read

Bringing Specto into the Sentry Family
Product Updates

Bringing Specto into the Sentry Family

We’re delighted to announce that we’ve acquired Specto, a powerful mobile profiling tool from ex-Facebook mobile experts who share our determination for…

Milin Desai

Milin Desai - · 2 min read

Measure, Track, Improve: Streamlined event exploration and increased visibility into team health
Product Updates

Measure, Track, Improve: Streamlined event exploration and increased visibility into team health

For many engineering leaders, measuring their team’s impact can be hard to quantify and a face:palm process, filled with searching through logs and exporting data sets to cobble together a report that most people won't even look at twice. And let's be honest, if you wanted to spend time making reports, you wouldn't have become a developer.

Sasha Blumenfeld

Sasha Blumenfeld - · 6 min read

Change Happens - Get Alerted
Product Updates

Change Happens - Get Alerted

To give you enough notice to fix an issue before it escalates, we’re evolving our alerts and making them more proactive with Change and Crash Rate Alerts. So…

Kathy Lam Fanley Tseng

Kathy Lam, Fanley Tseng - · 3 min read

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