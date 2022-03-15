Product Updates

Building an Always-on Business Leaves No Room for Downtime
If uptime is a core tenet of your business success, unreported issues and users moving on to the next best thing isn't an option. Take San Francisco-based Arcade for example.
If uptime is a core tenet of your business success, unreported issues and users moving on to the next best thing isn't an option. Take San Francisco-based Arcade for example.
SDKs naturally increase in size over time. After all, it does take more bytes to implement more features. This is not a big deal for most languages—the…
Many .NET applications and frameworks support a plugin based model). Also known as "add-in" or "extension" model. A plugin model allows extension or…
In just a few short weeks, nearly 17,000 game developers will embark—potentially for the first time in a couple of years—to San Francisco, CA. The reason? The…
We made a few updates to Dashboards and Stats so you can spend less time manually building reports and more time getting insights.
A trace is the end-to-end journey of one or more connected spans and a span is an operation or “work” taking place on a service. So when it comes to debugging…
When a crash happens in your Android application, UI breadcrumbs can help you resolve errors faster. Learn more here.
As we (happily) leave 2021 in the dust, humor us one more retrospective. After thousands of bug fixes, feature enhancements, and performance improvements, here's a snapshot of what we shipped to help you see what actually matters, solve quicker, and learn continuously about your applications.
If you’re using the U2F API for registration and authentication of your U2F devices, you will notice a dire situation is coming soon: Google Chrome will no…
Sentry is not impacted by the log4j vulnerabilities, CVE-2021-44228 or CVE-2021-45046, also known as log4shell.
The first part of a blog post series about bytecode transformations on Android, where we talk about different approaches to bytecode manipulation in Java as well as how to make it work with Android and the Android Gradle plugin.
We can all agree that one of the great pleasures in life is seeing the exact performance monitoring chart you want - exactly where you want it on the Sentry Performance home page. No? Ok. Well, at least we agree it's better than not having the chart you want where you want it, right? I thought so. That's why we made our main performance monitoring view modular.
We’re delighted to announce that we’ve acquired Specto, a powerful mobile profiling tool from ex-Facebook mobile experts who share our determination for…
For many engineering leaders, measuring their team’s impact can be hard to quantify and a face:palm process, filled with searching through logs and exporting data sets to cobble together a report that most people won't even look at twice. And let's be honest, if you wanted to spend time making reports, you wouldn't have become a developer.
To give you enough notice to fix an issue before it escalates, we’re evolving our alerts and making them more proactive with Change and Crash Rate Alerts. So…