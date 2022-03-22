Performance Monitoring and more updates to Sentry for Electron

March 22, 2022

For those who aren’t that familiar with it, Electron is an open-source framework that allows developers to build cross-platform desktop applications in JavaScript. Some of the most popular desktop applications like VS Code, Slack, Discord, and Atom, are all built in Electron.

While Electron makes it easy to build cross-platform applications, maintaining them is a whole other thing. You need to be aware of OS-specific challenges, the machines your applications are running on, and their configurations. Version 3.0 of our Electron SDK helps you get a handle on all these unknowns with more context on every error, insight into when a release starts to degrade, and enable distributed tracing to easily see where the most time in a transaction is spent.

Get started

Install

yarn add @sentry/electron npm install @sentry/electron

Configure

import * as Sentry from "@sentry/electron" ; Sentry . init ( { dsn : "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0" } ) ;

You need to call init in the main process and every renderer process you spawn.

With V3.0 of Sentry for Electron, you can automatically monitor application performance without any additional configuration. As well as, track crash-free sessions by release, and unlock more information for every issue like CPU details, display data, memory status, language details, and more. Check out the release notes here.

Electron Performance Monitoring

Errors are only half the story. Electron developers also need to know if their app responds quickly to user input on any machine or operating system. This type of visibility helps you see if objects load quickly when called—and, if not, then provide you with tools to solve what’s urgent, faster.

Sentry’s performance monitoring for Electron surfaces conditions that cause bottlenecks or latency issues for Electron renderer processes, along with a breakdown of operations within each transaction. So you can easily see which span is taking the longest and save yourself the frustration of clicking into every trace and span by getting operation details and insights on a silver platter.