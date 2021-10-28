Product Updates

Keep Gamers Gaming — Application Monitoring for Unity
Given the millions of registered Unity developers worldwide, Unity is arguably the most popular engine used to develop games. But, whether you’re building the…
Given the millions of registered Unity developers worldwide, Unity is arguably the most popular engine used to develop games. But, whether you’re building the…
This is part two of a two-part series on how to monitor code health at scale with Sentry.
This is part one of a two-part series on how to monitor code health at scale with Sentry.
If you know someone who actually likes managing work across projects, we’d love to meet this mythical being. Because we can’t imagine who enjoys hand-sifting…
When you’re optimizing your application for performance, it helps to understand the user conditions where the slowest transactions occurred, such as OS,…
A quick cheat sheet to integrate Sentry Performance in your Apollo Server.
Monitoring mobile vitals can help developers catch problems early on. Learn more about four important mobile vitals here.
In the early days of the web, writing web applications was simple. Developers generated HTML on the server using a language like PHP, communicated with a single relational database like MySQL, and most interactivity was driven by static HTML form components. While debugging tools were primitive, understanding the execution flow of your code was straightforward.
Mickael Alliel is a DevOps Engineer who enjoys experimenting with new technologies and methodologies. Mickael is currently developing the next-gen K8s…
Learn more about Sentry’s mobile app that manages new releases & focuses on release health for a more comprehensive view.
Transactions are sent when your service receives a request and sends a response, like an API call or a page load. Within each transaction is a series of…
A term of business endearment — if there is such a thing — is to call a company a hidden champion. It’s bestowed on businesses who quietly sustain their…
Like any jam session, Jamstack June must end. But not before we reprise a few of our greatest licks of the month: Our Next.js SDK monitors your Next.js…
What makes JavaScript great is also what makes it frustrating to debug, but there are methods you can use to improve the debugging experience.
Jamstack (Javascript + APIs + Markup) is a web architecture that combines the convenience of pre-built websites with the capacity to handle custom APIs and…