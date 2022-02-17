Sentry at GDC 2022

February 17, 2022

In just a few short weeks, nearly 17,000 game developers will embark—potentially for the first time in a couple of years—to San Francisco, CA. The reason? The gaming industry’s premier event: Game Developers Conference (GDC).

Filled with technical sessions, virtual and physical networking, an expo floor with 200+ exhibitors, special events, and more, GDC is bound to have something for everyone. And one way to make your GDC extra special? Spending time with Sentry, of course.

Attend our speaking session, “Mobile Games are Living Organisms, Too”

Come hear some pretty smart Sentry folks, Armin Ronacher and Bruno Garcia, share some of their own gaming war stories and why error and performance monitoring is essential for game development. You’ll also hear about how we can make your lives easier—so that you can get back to gaming, eating, napping, or whatever else it is you’d prefer to do. Save the date for March 23rd at 2:00 PM PST in West Hall #2000.

Mingle with us at Joyride Pizza

We know you’ll be wired and hungry after a long, exciting day at the conference. So, what better way to relax and refuel than with some pizza at Joyride Pizza? Just a few minutes’ walk from the convention center, it couldn’t be easier (or more worth it) to stop by for free food, drinks, and polite laughter at gaming puns. Register today by March 15th, before it’s too late.

Schedule a meeting

If you’d like to meet individually, or want to reserve some extra 1:1 time to ask us deeper questions, we’ll make sure to get you in front of the right people. Fill out a meeting request with your details, and we’ll be in touch shortly to set something up.

Stop by our booth, #1770

Our 10x20 booth will be in Moscone Center, Center Hall. Come chat with a technical Sentaur (sounds like the mythical creature, yes, but also a member of the Sentry team —and no, it’s shockingly not that much of a stretch). They’ll (nicely) walk you through a tailored demo on how to track exceptions and improve performance of your game, or whatever else it is you’d like to talk about.