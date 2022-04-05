Supporting Rapid Business Growth with Scalable Solutions

April 5, 2022

When you have more than 150 engineers shipping new features daily, with 8 automatic deployments running at the top of every hour and teams regularly pushing new code, tuning out the noise takes on a whole new meaning.

Take monday.com. With over 1.2 million monthly users and more than a million collaborative actions per hour; volumes of activity coupled with monitoring tools that lacked advanced grouping functionality created alert fatigue, false-negatives, and an overall lack of trust in their existing solution.

The more complex our system becomes, with more microservices, routes, and integrations, the more important it is to correlate between sessions. Even if each request worked well on its own, when things get to production, the integration of services has the potential for problems.

Read on to learn how the team’s been able to:

Reduce the time it takes to resolve an issue from between 30-45 minutes to 10 minutes

Reduce the number of false alerts by 50% and,

Reduce client-side errors by more than 60%

Taking full advantage of a customizable solution

Growing a business and scaling it might be two sides of the same coin, but one can’t be sustained without the other. For monday.com, supporting rapid business growth meant finding a scalable, custom solution to solve for increasingly distributed architecture; while optimizing error tracking and ultimately accelerating time to resolution.

This meant finding a tool that could jump between their services seamlessly, allowing them to continue growing as their architecture became more distributed and more services were added to each flow.

Here’s how: