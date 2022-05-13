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Details of the Sentry outage on May 6th, 2022
Product Updates

Details of the Sentry outage on May 6th, 2022

On May 6th, 2022 between 1:30 AM PDT and 12:17 PM PDT, Sentry experienced a large-scale incident which resulted in the majority of our services being…

Dan Bennett

Dan Bennett - · 4 min read

A CTOs Perspective on How To Scale With Sentry SaaS
Product Updates

A CTOs Perspective on How To Scale With Sentry SaaS

Speeding up the time it takes to resolve critical issues affecting user experience and saving time that could be better spent building awesome products.

Gerhard Jacobs

Gerhard Jacobs - · 3 min read

Workflow 2.0
Product Updates

Workflow 2.0

This is a conversation we had with our Engineering, Product, and Design (EPD) organization. We are publishing it as we believe it's important to our customers…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 5 min read

A Pound of Cure - Why Sentry Matters
Product Updates

A Pound of Cure - Why Sentry Matters

Benjamin Franklin was a smart dude. Among the many wonderful things he produced was an eternal bit of wisdom - an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.…

Jay Simons

Jay Simons - · 2 min read

An Engineering Manager’s Tips for Scaling High-Velocity Teams
Product Updates

An Engineering Manager’s Tips for Scaling High-Velocity Teams

Increasing developer autonomy, improving team health and equipping individuals with the tools to succeed at scale.

Gerhard Jacobs

Gerhard Jacobs - · 4 min read

4 Mobile Vitals to Keep a Pulse on Your Flutter Applications
Product Updates

4 Mobile Vitals to Keep a Pulse on Your Flutter Applications

Flutter is one of the fastest-growing open-source cross-platform development frameworks. Learn how to monitor vitals in Flutter mobile apps here.

Rahul Chhabria Manoel Aranda Neto

Rahul Chhabria, Manoel Aranda Neto - · 4 min read

Sentry’s Android Gradle Plugin Updated with Room Support and More
Product Updates

Sentry’s Android Gradle Plugin Updated with Room Support and More

Monitoring performance is a critical part of software development. We just released version 3.0.0 of our Sentry Android Gradle plugin, which brings a handful…

Roman Zavarnitsyn

Roman Zavarnitsyn - · 2 min read

Spring Boot Application Troubleshooting with Sentry
Product Updates

Spring Boot Application Troubleshooting with Sentry

In this article, we walk through how to troubleshoot Spring Boot applications using Sentry. Learn more here about how Sentry can improve your application.

Maciej Walkowiak

Maciej Walkowiak - · 8 min read

How to Surface Relevant Performance Data
Product Updates

How to Surface Relevant Performance Data

Your applications most likely consist of multiple components. These components could be written in different languages, with each individually instrumented…

Nanditha Embar

Nanditha Embar - · 4 min read

Improved visibility for Issue Alerts
Product Updates

Improved visibility for Issue Alerts

As most developers know, alert-fatigue is real, and the last thing you want is another feed of notifications. Read on to learn how the new Alert Details view…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 3 min read

Scaling a High-Growth Business with Sentry
Product Updates

Scaling a High-Growth Business with Sentry

With 150+ engineers shipping new features daily, 8 automatic deployments running at the top of every hour and teams regularly pushing new code, tuning out the noise takes on a whole new meaning.

Gerhard Jacobs

Gerhard Jacobs - · 3 min read

Sentry Points of Presence: How We Built a Distributed Ingestion Infrastructure
Product Updates

Sentry Points of Presence: How We Built a Distributed Ingestion Infrastructure

Event ingestion is one of the most mission-critical components at Sentry, so it’s only natural that we constantly strive to improve its scalability and…

Anton Ovchinnikov

Anton Ovchinnikov - · 10 min read

The Sentry Ruby SDK now supports Release Health
Product Updates

The Sentry Ruby SDK now supports Release Health

Developers work tirelessly to publish updates to improve their products and services because, as we all know, a better user experience = happier customers.…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 2 min read

Why We Returned To Work At Sentry Full-Time
Product Updates

Why We Returned To Work At Sentry Full-Time

After wrapping up their fall and winter internships at Sentry, David Wang and Leander Rodrigues knew that this was where they wanted to kick off their careers,…

Leander Rodrigues David Wang

Leander Rodrigues, David Wang - · 6 min read

Performance Monitoring and more updates to Sentry for Electron
Product Updates

Performance Monitoring and more updates to Sentry for Electron

For those who aren’t that familiar with it, Electron is an open-source framework that allows developers to build cross-platform desktop applications in…

Rahul Chhabria

Rahul Chhabria - · 4 min read

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