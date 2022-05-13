Product Updates

Details of the Sentry outage on May 6th, 2022
On May 6th, 2022 between 1:30 AM PDT and 12:17 PM PDT, Sentry experienced a large-scale incident which resulted in the majority of our services being…
On May 6th, 2022 between 1:30 AM PDT and 12:17 PM PDT, Sentry experienced a large-scale incident which resulted in the majority of our services being…
Speeding up the time it takes to resolve critical issues affecting user experience and saving time that could be better spent building awesome products.
This is a conversation we had with our Engineering, Product, and Design (EPD) organization. We are publishing it as we believe it's important to our customers…
Benjamin Franklin was a smart dude. Among the many wonderful things he produced was an eternal bit of wisdom - an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.…
Increasing developer autonomy, improving team health and equipping individuals with the tools to succeed at scale.
Flutter is one of the fastest-growing open-source cross-platform development frameworks. Learn how to monitor vitals in Flutter mobile apps here.
Monitoring performance is a critical part of software development. We just released version 3.0.0 of our Sentry Android Gradle plugin, which brings a handful…
In this article, we walk through how to troubleshoot Spring Boot applications using Sentry. Learn more here about how Sentry can improve your application.
Your applications most likely consist of multiple components. These components could be written in different languages, with each individually instrumented…
As most developers know, alert-fatigue is real, and the last thing you want is another feed of notifications. Read on to learn how the new Alert Details view…
With 150+ engineers shipping new features daily, 8 automatic deployments running at the top of every hour and teams regularly pushing new code, tuning out the noise takes on a whole new meaning.
Event ingestion is one of the most mission-critical components at Sentry, so it’s only natural that we constantly strive to improve its scalability and…
Developers work tirelessly to publish updates to improve their products and services because, as we all know, a better user experience = happier customers.…
After wrapping up their fall and winter internships at Sentry, David Wang and Leander Rodrigues knew that this was where they wanted to kick off their careers,…
For those who aren’t that familiar with it, Electron is an open-source framework that allows developers to build cross-platform desktop applications in…