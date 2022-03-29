The Sentry Ruby SDK now supports Release Health

March 29, 2022

Developers work tirelessly to publish updates to improve their products and services because, as we all know, a better user experience = happier customers. While shipping updates, features, and improved capabilities can help improve your user’s experience, introducing new code can also introduce new issues; and finding exactly what update caused a release to degrade can be time consuming and costly.

For example, when a Ruby developer deploys a new version of their app, having access to real-time adoption, and release-specific bugs can be the difference between reverting a release after a handful of errors or having your entire user base see the dreaded “500 - Internal Server Error”. If your users do start experiencing an unusually high number of errors after a release, finding what is broken or slow can be a daunting task. Who wants to comb through logs immediately after a launch?

By sending session data to the Sentry, developers get real-time insight into stability and adoption across releases to take action faster and ship with confidence. More specifically, they now have insight into:

New vs. regressed errors

Core metrics like crash-free users, crash-free sessions, version adoption, and failure rate

Related latency issues

Issues across a variety of conditions from geography to user agent

Release adoption and stability across versions

Check out the changelog or see the demo below.