Routing OpenTelemetry logs to Sentry using OTLP

If you've already instrumented your app with OpenTelemetry, you don't have to rip it out to use Sentry. Two environment variables and your logs start flowing into Sentry, no SDK changes, no re-instrumentation. Here's how to set it up in a sample app, and when the native Sentry SDK might be the better call.

The main advantage of OTLP is that your logging code stays decoupled from any specific observability backend. You can switch where logs go by changing a few config lines. That's useful if you:

Already have OpenTelemetry logging in place

Want to send logs to multiple backends

Need vendor-neutral instrumentation

Work with AI or LLM frameworks that use OpenTelemetry by default

Want to use the broader OpenTelemetry ecosystem

If you're starting from scratch and only need Sentry, the native Sentry SDK is probably the better call. With the native SDK, you get issue creation from logs, session replay integration, automatic breadcrumbs, and built-in error correlation. Ingesting OpenTelemetry traces and logs with Sentry via OTLP endpoints is still in beta and currently lacks these integrated features.

Before we start, you need:

A Sentry account (the free tier works)

Node.js 18 or later installed

Basic familiarity with Express.js

If you don't have a Sentry project yet, create one now. Select Express as the platform. You can skip the DSN setup instructions because you'll use the OTLP endpoint instead.

Sentry exposes separate OTLP endpoints for logs and traces. In this guide, we're focusing on the Logs endpoint. To find your OTLP credentials:

Click Settings in the left sidebar.

Under the Organization section in the Settings sidebar, click Projects .

Find your project in the list and click on it to open the project settings.

In the project settings sidebar, click Client Keys (DSN) under the SDK Setup section.

Select the OpenTelemetry tab. Click the Expand button to see all OTLP endpoint values.

Keep this tab open. We'll use the following values in the next step:

OTLP Logs Endpoint: The URL where Sentry receives logs (which looks like https://o {ORG_ID} .ingest.us.sentry.io/api/ {PROJECT_ID} /integration/otlp/v1/logs )

OTLP Logs Endpoint Headers: The authentication header (which looks like x-sentry-auth=sentry sentry_key= {YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY} )

One thing worth knowing: most OTLP exporters expect headers as raw key/value pairs, not full header strings. You'll need to parse the header in your app. We'll handle this in the setup below.

We'll use a sample payment processing service that already has OpenTelemetry logging instrumentation. You don't need to touch the logging code itself. Just point it at Sentry's OTLP endpoint.

Run the following commands to clone the payment processing app:

Click to Copy Click to Copy git clone https://github.com/getsentry/otlp-logging-sentry.git cd otlp-logging-sentry npm install

This app includes the OpenTelemetry SDK already configured, structured logging throughout, multiple log severity levels ( INFO , DEBUG , WARN , and ERROR ), and rich log attributes for every entry.

Create a . env file in the project root:

Click to Copy Click to Copy cp .env.example .env

Now edit .env and add your Sentry OTLP credentials from the previous step:

Click to Copy Click to Copy OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_LOGS_ENDPOINT=https://o{YOUR_ORG_ID}.ingest.us.sentry.io/api/{YOUR_PROJECT_ID}/integration/otlp/v1/logs OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_LOGS_HEADERS=x-sentry-auth=sentry sentry_key={YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY} OTEL_SERVICE_NAME=payment-processing-service PORT=3000

Replace the placeholders with your actual Sentry credentials. The OTEL_SERVICE_NAME will let you filter logs by service in Sentry later.

That's it. Two config lines and OpenTelemetry logs are flowing to Sentry.

Start the app:

Click to Copy Click to Copy npm start

You should see:

Click to Copy Click to Copy OpenTelemetry logging initialized Service: payment-processing-service Payment Processing Service running on http://localhost:3000

In a new terminal window, send a request to process a payment:

Click to Copy Click to Copy curl -X POST http://localhost:3000/process-payment \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"userId": "user123", "amount": 99.99, "paymentMethod": "credit_card"}'

You'll get a JSON response confirming the payment:

Click to Copy Click to Copy { "success" : true , "transactionId" : "txn_1730123456789_abc123def" , "amount" : 99.99 , "currency" : "USD" , "status" : "completed" }

Now let's see what this looks like in Sentry's Logs view:

Go to your Sentry project.

Navigate to Explore in the left sidebar, then click Logs.

You'll see a list of log entries from your payment processing workflow. Each log shows a timestamp, severity indicator (colored dot), and message.

Click on any log entry to expand it and see all its attributes.

For example, the High-risk transaction detected log includes attributes like the following:

fraud_check.score : 97.98

fraud_check.threshold : 70

fraud_check.reason : unusual_amount_pattern

user.id : user123

transaction.id : txn_1762164637756_0hscczobm

severity : warn

All of these are searchable. To add any attribute as a filter, hover over it, click the overflow menu (three dots), and select Add to filter.

Here's what's happening under the hood, in case you're applying these patterns to your own app.

The instrument.js file configures the OTLP exporter and wires up the logger provider:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import { OTLPLogExporter } from '@opentelemetry/exporter-logs-otlp-http' ; import { LoggerProvider , BatchLogRecordProcessor } from '@opentelemetry/sdk-logs' ; import { Resource } from '@opentelemetry/resources' ; import { ATTR_SERVICE_NAME } from '@opentelemetry/semantic-conventions' ; const logExporter = new OTLPLogExporter ( { url : process . env . OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_LOGS_ENDPOINT , headers : { 'x-sentry-auth' : process . env . OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_LOGS_HEADERS ?. replace ( 'x-sentry-auth=' , '' ) || '' , } , } ) ; const loggerProvider = new LoggerProvider ( { resource : new Resource ( { [ ATTR_SERVICE_NAME ] : 'payment-processing-service' , } ) , } ) ; loggerProvider . addLogRecordProcessor ( new BatchLogRecordProcessor ( logExporter ) ) ; global . loggerProvider = loggerProvider ;

These are the key parts:

OTLPLogExporter sends logs to the OTLP endpoint.

LoggerProvider manages the logging system.

BatchLogRecordProcessor groups log records before export, which reduces network overhead at scale.

The index.js file imports instrument.js first, then creates a logger and emits records:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import './instrument.js' ; import { logs , SeverityNumber } from '@opentelemetry/api-logs' ; const logger = logs . getLogger ( 'payment-processing-service' , '1.0.0' ) ;

Here's how we emit a structured log:

Click to Copy Click to Copy function log ( severity , severityNumber , message , attributes = { } ) { logger . emit ( { severityNumber , severityText : severity , body : message , attributes , } ) ; } log ( 'INFO' , SeverityNumber . INFO , 'Payment request received' , { 'user.id' : userId , 'payment.amount' : amount , 'payment.method' : paymentMethod , 'transaction.id' : transactionId , } ) ;

Each call to logger.emit() takes a severity level, a message body, and a set of attributes. The attributes are what make logs searchable — the more context you add here, the easier it is to find specific events later.

OpenTelemetry supports six severity levels:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import { SeverityNumber } from '@opentelemetry/api-logs' ; log ( 'TRACE' , SeverityNumber . TRACE , 'Function entry' , { ... } ) ; log ( 'DEBUG' , SeverityNumber . DEBUG , 'Validating payment' , { ... } ) ; log ( 'INFO' , SeverityNumber . INFO , 'Payment received' , { ... } ) ; log ( 'WARN' , SeverityNumber . WARN , 'High-risk transaction' , { ... } ) ; log ( 'ERROR' , SeverityNumber . ERROR , 'Payment failed' , { ... } ) ; log ( 'FATAL' , SeverityNumber . FATAL , 'System failure' , { ... } ) ;

The more attributes you add, the easier it is to debug issues. Here's an example from the fraud detection path:

Click to Copy Click to Copy log ( 'WARN' , SeverityNumber . WARN , 'High-risk transaction detected' , { 'user.id' : userId , 'transaction.id' : transactionId , 'fraud_check.score' : 85.2 , 'fraud_check.threshold' : 70 , 'fraud_check.reason' : 'unusual_amount_pattern' , } ) ;

All these attributes are searchable in Sentry, so you can find specific transactions quickly without scanning log text.

Both approaches send logs to Sentry. The difference is in what you get automatically.

OTLP

Click to Copy Click to Copy import { OTLPLogExporter } from '@opentelemetry/exporter-logs-otlp-http' ; import { LoggerProvider , BatchLogRecordProcessor } from '@opentelemetry/sdk-logs' ; const logExporter = new OTLPLogExporter ( { url : process . env . OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_LOGS_ENDPOINT , headers : { 'x-sentry-auth' : process . env . OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_LOGS_HEADERS } , } ) ; const loggerProvider = new LoggerProvider ( { ... } ) ; loggerProvider . addLogRecordProcessor ( new BatchLogRecordProcessor ( logExporter ) ) ;

Native Sentry SDK

Click to Copy Click to Copy import * as Sentry from '@sentry/node' ; Sentry . init ( { dsn : process . env . SENTRY_DSN , enableLogs : true , } ) ;

Note that Sentry.logger requires Sentry JavaScript SDK v9.41.0 or above.

OTLP

Click to Copy Click to Copy import { logs , SeverityNumber } from '@opentelemetry/api-logs' ; const logger = logs . getLogger ( 'my-service' , '1.0.0' ) ; logger . emit ( { severityNumber : SeverityNumber . INFO , severityText : 'INFO' , body : 'Payment request received' , attributes : { 'user.id' : userId , 'payment.amount' : amount , } , } ) ;

Native Sentry SDK

Click to Copy Click to Copy import * as Sentry from '@sentry/node' ; Sentry . logger . info ( 'Payment request received' , { 'user.id' : userId , 'payment.amount' : amount , } ) ;

With OpenTelemetry, you specify both severityNumber and severityText manually. The Sentry SDK infers both from the method you call ( info() , warn() , and so on). The SDK also associates logs with errors, transactions, and user sessions automatically, without any extra setup.

OTLP

Click to Copy Click to Copy import { SeverityNumber } from '@opentelemetry/api-logs' ; logger . emit ( { severityNumber : SeverityNumber . DEBUG , ... } ) ; logger . emit ( { severityNumber : SeverityNumber . INFO , ... } ) ; logger . emit ( { severityNumber : SeverityNumber . WARN , ... } ) ; logger . emit ( { severityNumber : SeverityNumber . ERROR , ... } ) ;

Native Sentry SDK

Click to Copy Click to Copy Sentry . logger . debug ( 'message' , { ... } ) ; Sentry . logger . info ( 'message' , { ... } ) ; Sentry . logger . warn ( 'message' , { ... } ) ; Sentry . logger . error ( 'message' , { ... } ) ;

You now have OpenTelemetry logs flowing into Sentry. A few ways to get more value from here:

Add context to your logs. The more attributes you add, the easier it is to debug issues. Add user IDs, request IDs, transaction IDs, feature flags, or any relevant business context to every log entry.

Use consistent attribute naming. Follow OpenTelemetry Semantic Conventions for standardized attribute names. This keeps your logs consistent and easier to search across services.

Set up alerts. Configure Sentry alerts to notify you when certain log patterns appear — ERROR logs exceeding a threshold, or high-risk transactions crossing a fraud score cutoff.

Combine logs with traces. If you're also sending traces to Sentry, you can correlate them with logs to get a complete picture of your application's behavior.

OTLP logging support is still in open beta. If you run into a limitation not listed here, open an issue on GitHub. That's the fastest way to get it on our radar.