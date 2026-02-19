React Native SDK 8.0.0 is here

We just released React Native SDK 8.0.0, here's what's new, and what's changed.

It's been a while since the last major version. The last major release, 7.0.0, shipped on September 2, 2025. After 13 minor and 2 patch releases, it's finally time for a new major version to land: 8.0.0. This version is a maintenance and capability major. This means we:

Added app start error capture with native initialization

Upgraded core native dependencies

Bumped minimum version requirements

It should be straightforward to upgrade, but check the migration guide for your setup.

Most of the changes in version 8 fall into two buckets: new capabilities and updated dependencies. Here are the essentials:

Sentry can now capture crashes and errors during React Native bridge setup, bundle loading, and native module initialization — not just after Sentry.init() runs on the JavaScript side. In previous versions, this required complicated configuration and manual native initialization.

In version 8, you can initialize Sentry at the native layer using a sentry.options.json configuration file and new native APIs. This lets the SDK capture app start errors and native crashes from the very beginning of the app lifecycle. You can find more information in the React Native documentation.

With the release of 8.0.0, the minimum version requirements have changed.

iOS : 15.0+ (previously 11.0+)

macOS : 10.14+ (previously 10.13+)

tvOS: 15.0+ (previously 11.0+)

Android Gradle Plugin : 7.4.0+

Kotlin: 1.8+

Simply update your package manager to use the latest version of version 8 and then check the migration guide to see if you need to change anything. That's all there is to it for most setups. It would look something like this:

Update @sentry/react-native to the latest 8.x version in your package manager. Follow the v7 to v8 migration guide to adjust minimum versions and build configuration (iOS/macOS/tvOS deployment targets, Android Gradle Plugin, Kotlin, and self-hosted Sentry if applicable). Optionally enable app start error capture using sentry.options.json and native initialization.

We have stopped feature development for version 7 and will only ship critical bug fixes. You still can use version 7 and aren't forced to upgrade to version 8, but we still recommend updating to the latest major version if possible.

If you're able to, give version 8 a try. Enable native initialization if you want full coverage from app launch. And if something breaks, or even just feels off, open an issue. You can also find us on Discord. We'll help you sort it out.