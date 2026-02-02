Watching everything is watching nothing: Sampling strategy for Sentry

TL;DR - Blanket sampling rates can be wasteful or inefficient. Capture 100% of the signal with less of the noise and fine-tune how you monitor your applications with custom sampling logic

In a high-traffic production environment, telemetry is your most direct link to the user experience. Every Span, Trace, Log, and Replay sent to Sentry gives you high-fidelity visibility into what is actually happening in production.

But to extract the most value out of that visibility, you have to know how to filter signal from noise. If you treat a routine "page load" on a stable legacy route with the same intensity as a critical experience, like a checkout flow, or a brand-new feature launch, you aren't optimizing the data you collect.

To build an observability strategy that survives scale and doesn’t break quotas, you need to move past "blanket sampling." You want to prioritize high-resolution data where things are critical or changing fast, and optimize your setup where the system is stable.

You can!

And if your app is small or brand new, that might actually be the right plan. But as you scale, "100% of everything" usually stops being a practical option, for a couple reasons:

Signal-to-Noise: Telemetry data is more useful when you know what happened at a glance. Needing to parse through 1 million “user clicked button” spans to discover the 100 times users experienced issues during checkout isn’t efficient for you, for queries, or any LLMs that might be consuming the same information as us.

The Network Footprint: While the SDK is highly optimized, every interaction, every function call, it starts to add up. By sampling only what you need, performance stays high while still collecting valuable information.

When you initialize Sentry, you get four main options for adjusting how much data you send. Understanding how these interact is the first step:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import * as Sentry from "@sentry/nextjs" ; Sentry . init ( { dsn : process . env . SENTRY_DSN , sampleRate : 1.0 , tracesSampleRate : process . env . NODE_ENV === "development" ? 1.0 : 0.05 , replaysSessionSampleRate : 0.01 , replaysOnErrorSampleRate : 1.0 , } ) ;

sampleRate : This is for errors. We almost always leave this at 1.0 because if something breaks, we want to know every single time. tracesSampleRate : This provides a cross-section of your traffic. It’s your primary lever for managing the volume of performance data. replaysSessionSampleRate : This records the whole session from the start. It's high-fidelity, so you usually only need a small percentage to see how the "average" user navigates. replaysOnErrorSampleRate : This is a buffer. It only sends the replay if an error occurs, capturing the 60 seconds of activity leading up to the error.

Traces are potentially the most important metric we have, responsible for monitoring performance, errors, and connecting all of our data together. In a production environment, you almost always want to sample 100% of traces. However, especially when dealing with very high-traffic applications, you don’t need to collect all of your traces if you trace strategically.

Instead of a blanket percentage, Sentry lets you pass a tracesSampler function to tracesSampleRate . This allows you to make a decision in real-time based on the context of the request.

When a span starts, the sampler receives a samplingContext object. You’ll have this data automatically and can use it, along with anything else you may pass in, to decide if you should sample.

Click to Copy Click to Copy interface SamplingContext { name : string ; attributes : SpanAttributes | undefined ; parentSampled : boolean | undefined ; parentSampleRate : number | undefined ; inheritOrSampleWith : ( fallbackRate : number ) => number ; }

In your tracesSampler function, either call the context object or directly destructure the values you need, and provide a return value ranging from 0 to 1 .

Click to Copy Click to Copy Sentry . init ( { dsn : process . env . SENTRY_DSN , tracesSampler : ( { name } ) => { if ( name . includes ( "/login" ) || attributes ?. flow === "login" ) { return 0.5 ; } } , } ) ;

You can find a few useful example sampling functions in our docs.

If the backend has already decided to sample a trace, the frontend should usually follow suit. You can use the inheritOrSampleWith utility to handle this. Destructure it from the samplingContext and call it to inherit the backend sample, or fall back to another value.

Click to Copy Click to Copy Sentry . init ( { tracesSampler : ( { name , attributes , inheritOrSampleWith } ) => { if ( attributes ?. [ 'feature_flag.new_v2_ui' ] === true ) { return 1.0 ; } return inheritOrSampleWith ( 0.05 ) ; } , } ) ;

Traces tell you what happened and where (e.g., "The database was slow"). Replays show you how it happened (e.g., "The user clicked the button five times because the loading spinner didn't show up").

By default, Session Replay is configured to record a percentage of all user sessions, based on replaysSessionSampleRate . There is also a separate sample rate that runs in a buffer and only submits if the user encounters an error; we typically leave that one at 1.0 or a very high percentage.

Click to Copy Click to Copy Sentry . init ( { dsn : process . env . SENTRY_DSN , replaysSessionSampleRate : 0.1 , replaysOnErrorSampleRate : 1.0 , } ) ;

While a typical Sentry plan comes with 5 million spans, we start with 50 Session Replays (though you can add additional of both). Not only do we have our plan quotas to worry about, recording a Session Replay is a little more taxing on our users.

While setting a sample rate is a good start, in a production application, we may want to be a bit more intentional with when we record. We may want to record certain parts of our app with greater frequency, like new features or parts of the critical experience flow.

While there isn't a replaysSampler yet, it is possible to manually initiate and manage replays using replay.start() .

Session replays can be configured with an overall sample rate, but we can also choose to manually instrument Session Replay captures ourselves.

Let’s take a look at how we could build a custom React Hook to implement in our React/Next.js projects that will help us dynamically control how often we sample Session Replays per page.

First, remember to disable the replaysSessionSampleRate since we'll be implementing our own manually.

Click to Copy Click to Copy Sentry . init ( { dsn : process . env . SENTRY_DSN , replaysSessionSampleRate : 0 , replaysOnErrorSampleRate : 1.0 , } ) ;

Then, add this wherever you store your hooks in your React app. We’ll use this in our app’s pages to define where we want to sample, how often, and we’ll even be able to inject some additional context.

Click to Copy Click to Copy "use client" ; import { useEffect } from "react" ; import * as Sentry from "@sentry/nextjs" ; export interface UseSessionReplayOptions { enabled ? : boolean ; sampleRate ? : number ; tags ? : Record < string , string > ; } export function useSessionReplay ( options : UseSessionReplayOptions = { } ) { const { enabled = true , sampleRate = 1.0 , tags } = options ; useEffect ( ( ) => { if ( ! enabled ) return ; const shouldRecord = Math . random ( ) < sampleRate ; if ( ! shouldRecord ) return ; const replay = Sentry . getReplay ?. ( ) ; if ( ! replay ) { console . warn ( "Sentry replay integration not found. Ensure replayIntegration() is configured." ) ; return ; } if ( tags ) { Object . entries ( tags ) . forEach ( ( [ key , value ] ) => { Sentry . setTag ( key , value ) ; } ) ; } replay . stop ( ) ; replay . start ( ) ; return ( ) => { replay . stop ( ) ; replay . startBuffering ( ) ; } ; } , [ enabled , sampleRate , tags ] ) ; }

This will let you dial in session replays to where you need them most, and even add important additional context.

It’s worth noting this method is not 100% free of downsides. This will only start recording after the component is mounted, so you may miss out on hydration issues that happen in the earliest part of the render. Though we may not be able to see that, we will capture it in Web Vitals.

Logs are a recent addition to Sentry. If you enableLogs in your Sentry init config you can start sending logs to Sentry – either via the Sentry Logger from the SDK, or an integration like the Console Logging Integration.

Sentry receives 100% of logs by default if the integration is enabled. However, in high-traffic environments, you should filter logs at the source, using Sentry’s beforeSendLog or another logging tool, like LogTape and structured logging.

We recently talked about using LogTape with the Sentry sink to elevate how we approach logging in our production apps.

Click to Copy Click to Copy import { configure , getConsoleSink } from "@logtape/logtape" ; import { getSentrySink } from "@logtape/sentry" ; await configure ( { sinks : { console : getConsoleSink ( ) , sentry : getSentrySink ( ) } , loggers : [ { category : "app" , lowestLevel : "debug" , sinks : [ "console" , "sentry" ] } ] , } ) ;

At the most basic level, we can limit what logs are sent, per sink, based on the “severity” level. We may instrument our app with debug logs, but at scale, these may be noisy and eat into our quotas. Instead, we can decide to filter out the lowest levels of logs by configuring lowestLevel.

With well-planned, structured logging, we can easily filter on specific data attributes. This is useful not only for limiting and processing what data we send (and where) for noise to signal reasons, but also for data scrubbing.

Click to Copy Click to Copy const logger = getLogger ( [ 'app' , 'api' ] ) ; logger . debug ( 'User opened menu' ) ; logger . info ( 'Payment processed' , { telemetry : true , amount : 50 , currency : 'USD' } ) ; logger . error ( 'Database connection failed' ) ;

Using LogTape filters we can instrument our own filtering logic, including even our own built-in sampling logic if we wished.

Click to Copy Click to Copy await configure ( { sinks : { console : getConsoleSink ( ) , sentry : getSentrySink ( ) } , filters : { isHighSignal ( record : LogRecord ) { const isTelemetry = record . properties . telemetry === true ; const isCritical = record . level === "error" || record . level === "fatal" ; return isTelemetry || isCritical ; } , sampleRate ( record : LogRecord ) { const SAMPLE_RATE = 0.05 ; return Math . random ( ) < SAMPLE_RATE ; } , noDev ( record : LogRecord ) { return process . env . NODE_ENV === "production" ; } } , loggers : [ { category : [ "app" , "api" ] , lowestLevel : "debug" , sinks : [ "console" , "sentry" ] , filters : [ ( rec ) => ( isHighSignal ( rec ) || sampleRate ( rec ) ) && noDev ( rec ) ] , } ] , } ) ;

Read more about filtering and querying logs using LogTape.

Setting up Sentry for the first time is simple: instrument your SDK, set your sample rates to 100%, and wait to start seeing all your errors, performance data, logs, session replays, and more coming in. But, as traffic ramps up and monitoring priorities change, you ideally want to optimize out the noise from the signal, and focus attention where it is needed.

Traces: Traces map and connect events in your apps. While you typically want to record most if not all of your traces, with enough traffic, it makes sense to prioritize high-impact targets.

Session Replays: Replays are your highest-fidelity tool, but they carry the most weight. Instead of a blanket percentage, use replay.start() to trigger recordings only during critical user flows, like at checkout, or where new features are enabled, and the visual context is highly valuable.

Logs: Use beforeSendLog to filter by severity or custom metadata. Stop sending "Info" logs for every routine event; adopt structured logging so that when a log does hit Sentry, it’s already formatted to be searchable and high-signal.

New to Sentry? Sign up get started, or check out our quickstart guides for Logs and Session Replay.