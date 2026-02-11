Sentry acquires XcodeBuildMCP

Today we're announcing that Sentry has acquired XcodeBuildMCP, an open source MCP server that gives AI agents the ability to build, test, and debug native iOS and macOS apps.

XcodeBuildMCP has become a go-to tool for agentic Apple-platform development, with more than 4,000 GitHub stars and an active community. It unlocks the full developer loop: build, run, debug, interact, and verify, allowing users to stay in their preferred agentic development environment.

As part of this acquisition, the creator and maintainer Cameron Cooke will also join the Sentry team to help us continue to improve Sentry's mobile tooling and the new agentic development landscape.

Sentry is focused on making software more reliable and giving developers the fastest path from idea to production. For mobile teams, that path is still harder than it should be and was one of the reasons we also acquired Emerge Tools in 2025.

Apple platform tooling has again been slow to embrace agentic workflows, and developers are increasingly working in tools like Cursor, Claude Code, and Codex CLI rather than heavyweight IDEs.

XcodeBuildMCP helps close that gap. It gives those agents the same real-world capabilities a developer has, which means they can iterate autonomously and verify changes instead of constantly handing control back to a human.

Key capabilities include:

Build, run, and test apps on devices and simulators

Attach a debugger, inspect stack traces, and execute code

Capture simulator screenshots

Interact with running apps by tapping, swiping, and typing

Capture and stream runtime logs

This is the closed loop developer workflow that makes agentic coding practical on Apple platforms.

To get started, all you have to do is add this configuration to your MCP client of choice:

Click to Copy Click to Copy { "mcpServers" : { "XcodeBuildMCP" : { "command" : "npx" , "args" : [ "-y" , "xcodebuildmcp@latest" , "mcp" ] } } }

XcodeBuildMCP turns high-level requests into working features. Here's what a typical interaction looks like when an agent has access to the full development loop:

User: "Add dark mode support to my app."

Agent:

Edited Theme.swift

Edited Settings.swift

XcodeBuildMCP: Found app project and build scheme

XcodeBuildMCP: Built and launched the app in the simulator

XcodeBuildMCP: Navigated to Settings

XcodeBuildMCP: Toggled the dark mode switch

XcodeBuildMCP: Captured screenshot

Verified dark mode is enabled

Agent Response: "I've added dark mode support and verified it in the simulator."

Apple has just started to support agentic development with Xcode's MCP tooling and agent integrations in the IDE. That's a positive move, but it still assumes a heavyweight IDE-first workflow.

XcodeBuildMCP is IDE-agnostic. It supports developers who want the speed and flexibility of modern agentic tools while still building first-class Apple apps.

In practice, XcodeBuildMCP also provides a broader and more complete capability set, especially for runtime debugging, simulator interaction, and automation, than Apple's current MCP tooling.

Sentry is committed to open source and to the community that built XcodeBuildMCP.

In 2024, we helped launch the Open Source Pledge, a program that asks companies to contribute $2,000 per developer per year to the open source projects they depend on. We created the pledge because the world runs on open source software, but the people maintaining it are often unpaid and burned out.

The pledge is simple: pay the maintainers. We don't think it's the only way to give back, but direct funding is a good way to recognize the work maintainers do and the value they create.

Last year, Sentry gave $750,000 to open source maintainers, our fifth year in a row of direct funding. More than 25 companies have joined the pledge, collectively contributing over $6.8 million to open source since launch. The more who join, the more who will join, and the stronger the open source ecosystem will be.

XcodeBuildMCP joins that ecosystem as a maintained, supported project that developers can rely on.

We're continuing to invest in mobile and in the tooling that accelerates modern software teams. XcodeBuildMCP is now part of that mission, and we're just getting started.