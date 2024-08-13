Monitoring Twilio’s Flex Agent Desktop with Sentry

August 13, 2024

Steven EubankBruno Kilian

Twilio Flex is a React-based web app that lets you run your contact center as a service, and years ago, while working at a previous company, I was tasked with setting it up with Sentry for application observability and error monitoring. To help you set up Flex with Sentry— and using all the lessons I learned along the way— I’ve teamed up with Bruno, Solutions Engineer, from Twilio to build a new Twilio Flex integration.

If you are involved in contact center management, you know that SLAs and uptime management are of the utmost importance. Nothing impacts long wait times more than errors interrupting or halting contact center operations. The Twilio Flex and Sentry integration gives developers and call center specialists the visibility and context needed to capture and resolve those errors quickly.

Sentry in Twilio Flex

In collaboration with Twilio we have built an example Flex Plugin, flex-sentry, which you can adapt for your use case. This example plugin uses the Sentry React SDK, since Flex is a React app using react-router v5.

Sentry is a debuggability tool that captures errors, tracing data, and video-like reproductions of user sessions with Session Replay. With this data and context, you can easily reproduce any errors that occur in your application. Sentry’s User Feedback component allows you to capture feedback from your end users. In that same way, now with Sentry integrated into Flex, contact center agents can provide give feedback too. Via an embedded widget and they won’t need to break away from their current workflow in managing incoming calls and chats from your customers…

Below we will show you how to add Sentry’s React SDK to your Twilio Flex instance, ensuring you can capture errors and be alerted to downtimes which might negatively impact your team’s ability to respond to customers in a timely manner.

Before we start

This post assumes you already have a Twilio account (if you don’t, sign up for a free account here), have a Flex Instance running, and know how to install a Flex Plugin. Get started with Flex Plugins if this is not the case. Before getting started:

You need to have the Twilio CLI. Type twilio in your terminal to see if you have it. If not, install it now.

npm install -g twilio-cli

You need the Flex Plugins CLI. Type twilio plugins to make sure you have it. If not, install it.

twilio plugins:install @twilio-labs/plugin-flex`

You need to create a new profile for your Twilio CLI, type twilio profiles:list to check if you are using it correctly. If not, add a new profile with the command twilio profiles:add

If you want to dive deeper into Flex Plugins, check out the Flex Exercises courses – a great place to learn more.

Run Flex Plugin locally for testing

Before deploying, let’s test everything locally to make sure your setup is working. For that, you’ll need to:

Clone the flex-sentry repo. Go over this sentry config file to update it with your DSN Install the npm package dependencies with npm install Start the Plugin with npm run start

And that’s it. At this point, your default browser should have opened with your Flex Plugin running locally.

And if you click at the “X” highlighted below, it throws an Error - a good way to test if Sentry integration is working properly. After this you can go check within Sentry to see if a new issue was created.