Debug Third-Party APIs with Requests

July 10, 2024

The internet is basically just a bunch of websites calling each other. You make a call to some service, that service calls you back, and then that service goes down and ruins your afternoon. Requests, our latest addition to Insights, is a place to see, understand, track, and improve the behavior of outgoing HTTP requests. Whether you’re making calls to a popular third-party API, or to your own in-house services, the Requests view helps gather all that information in one spot and gives you a connected debugging workflow to troubleshoot issues as they arise.

Your problems, our solutions

Requests in Insights is a great place to see how often you’re calling other services, how long those requests are taking, and other interesting information like spikes in 3xxs, 4xxs, or 5xxs error codes. That’s all fine and well for academic interest, but here are some common real-life problems the Requests feature helps solve.

Down for everyone or just me?

How do you quickly figure out whether a third-party service is down for everyone or just you? In Requests, it’s very simple. For popular third-party services, the “Status” link leads you to the service’s uptime page. Check your error response rates against the official uptime to see if you’re the only one experiencing errors. P.S. Our list of popular status pages is open source; feel free to contribute your favorites.