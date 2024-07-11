Get Insights into backend infrastructure with Caches, Queues, Requests, & Queries

July 11, 2024

To create exceptional products, developers need to understand the behavior of backed systems; however, we generally have the most control over the applications we’re deploying (not their dependent infrastructure). With this in mind, we’ve added new Insights to Sentry, providing visibility into common backend building blocks such as Caches, Queues, Queries, and Outbound Requests so you can quickly troubleshoot and debug issues when they occur.

A lesson learned over time…

I started my software development career in 2009 at a company called FreshBooks. Their product, a suite of tools that helped small businesses invoice their customers, was somewhat ahead of its time. It had a decoupled frontend and backend codebase, similar to web applications today. My time was split between building the frontend invoice UI (in jQuery of course) and corresponding backend logic in PHP. When it came time to release, the code would be thrown over the fence to a separate ops team and 🌟magic 🌟 would happen. I would gradually learn that this disconnect lead to building worse software (a slow database results in a slow frontend).

Quite a bit changed in the intervening 15 years. Full-stack engineering became popular, with many developers, myself included, better understanding the nuances of the databases, queues, caches, and other backend infrastructure they relied on. However, while It’s less common for companies to have a fully separate ops team, there’s still often a gap between a software developer and their backend machinery. For instance, if you’re using a hosted database service, you may not have visibility into its CPU and memory usage (your perspective is your application’s query performance). This is where Insights come in…

Getting backend infrastructure insights with Sentry

Insights are views into how your application interacts with the infrastructure that powers modern websites, like databases, queues, upstream APIs, and caches. They provide actionable workflows to help you debug problems in your application and improve its performance (even when you don’t directly control the upstream infrastructure). As an example, when using a hosted database solution, it’s still important to identify and improve slow queries. Queries insights make this easy.

Sentry provides insights for the following common backend components:

Databases

Queries insights help you understand your application’s interactions with databases, such as PostgreSQL, and MySQL.

They group together common queries in your application and provide aggregate metrics summarizing throughput (how often is the query called in your application?) and duration (how long, on average, does the query take to run?). With this information, you can identify query performance that’s regressed over time (perhaps a table that’s growing and missing an index) and, using Time Spent (a measure of duration × throughput), make decisions about queries that are worth further optimizing and/or refactoring.