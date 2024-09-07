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How to Improve Your React Debugging Process
Product Updates

How to Improve Your React Debugging Process

Learn how to identify and solve the most common bugs and performance issues with our React debugging guide

Rideam Tatenda

Rideam Tatenda - · 14 min read

How to Improve Your Android Debugging Process
Product Updates

How to Improve Your Android Debugging Process

A little extra effort can make the debugging process on Android significantly easier to tackle.

Brett Hoerner

Brett Hoerner - · 9 min read

Everyone needs to know how to trace
Product Updates

Everyone needs to know how to trace

With Tracing, developers can get insight into the root cause of issues. Learn what everyone needs to know about tracing & how to get started here.

Joe Malatesta

Joe Malatesta - · 7 min read

How to make your web page faster before it even loads
Product Updates

How to make your web page faster before it even loads

Understand what happens before your web page loads to optimize your web page for better performance. Learn more about how to make your web page faster here.

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 15 min read

Cancel the (Issue) Noise
Product Updates

Cancel the (Issue) Noise

At Sentry, we’ve been working on noise-reducing improvements to make your experience that much better. Learn more about our error grouping & alert updates here.

Rachel Wang Tillman Elser

Rachel Wang, Tillman Elser - · 3 min read

Monitoring Twilio’s Flex Agent Desktop with Sentry
Product Updates

Monitoring Twilio’s Flex Agent Desktop with Sentry

Twilio Flex is a React-based web app that lets you run your contact center as a service, and years ago, while working at a previous company, I was tasked with…

Steven Eubank Bruno Kilian

Steven Eubank, Bruno Kilian - · 4 min read

How I cut 22.3 seconds off an API Call using Trace View
Product Updates

How I cut 22.3 seconds off an API Call using Trace View

Few things are more frustrating than an API that's slower than molasses. You know the code works, but you know it can’t possibly be a good user experience anymore.

Dan Mindru

Dan Mindru - · 13 min read

How to Fix Source Map Upload Errors
Product Updates

How to Fix Source Map Upload Errors

Learn how to fix source map upload errors, improve debugging & streamline error tracking in your applications by avoiding common errors. Learn how to fix source map upload errors.

Ben Peven Francis Wang

Ben Peven, Francis Wang - · 7 min read

Debug (even) faster with 8 Sentry updates
Product Updates

Debug (even) faster with 8 Sentry updates

In addition to our big product updates over the past few months, it’s the smaller ones that will make the biggest difference. See Sentry’s 8 new updates here.

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 4 min read

Debuggability Explained - Monitoring & Observability in Your Workflow
Product Updates

Debuggability Explained - Monitoring & Observability in Your Workflow

Monitoring & debugging are critical in every developer's workflow. Learn more about debuggability & the differences between observability vs. monitoring here.

William O'Neal

William O'Neal - · 5 min read

How to identify fetch waterfalls in React
Product Updates

How to identify fetch waterfalls in React

Fetch Waterfalls are scenarios where multiple requests are invoked in a sequential manner, not in parallel. This leads to some serious performance degradation.…

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 5 min read

Announcing Session Replay for Mobile – in Open Beta
Product Updates

Announcing Session Replay for Mobile – in Open Beta

Get to the root cause of mobile crashes by seeing video-like reproductions of user interactions with Session Replay on your app. Learn how to get started here.

Angela Jiang

Angela Jiang - · 7 min read

Debugging slow pages caused by slow backends
Product Updates

Debugging slow pages caused by slow backends

As a developer, what should your reaction be when someone says your website is slow to load? As long as you don’t say, “I just let my users deal with it”,…

Joe Malatesta

Joe Malatesta - · 8 min read

Get Insights into backend infrastructure with Caches, Queues, Requests, & Queries
Product Updates

Get Insights into backend infrastructure with Caches, Queues, Requests, & Queries

View detailed insights into common backend building blocks, including caches, queues, queries & external requests with Insights. Learn how to get started here.

Ben Coe

Ben Coe - · 5 min read

Debug Third-Party APIs with Requests
Product Updates

Debug Third-Party APIs with Requests

The internet is basically just a bunch of websites calling each other. You make a call to some service, that service calls you back, and then that service goes…

George Gritsouk

George Gritsouk - · 2 min read

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