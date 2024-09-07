How to Improve Your React Debugging Process
Learn how to identify and solve the most common bugs and performance issues with our React debugging guide
Learn how to identify and solve the most common bugs and performance issues with our React debugging guide
A little extra effort can make the debugging process on Android significantly easier to tackle.
With Tracing, developers can get insight into the root cause of issues. Learn what everyone needs to know about tracing & how to get started here.
Understand what happens before your web page loads to optimize your web page for better performance. Learn more about how to make your web page faster here.
At Sentry, we’ve been working on noise-reducing improvements to make your experience that much better. Learn more about our error grouping & alert updates here.
Twilio Flex is a React-based web app that lets you run your contact center as a service, and years ago, while working at a previous company, I was tasked with…
Few things are more frustrating than an API that's slower than molasses. You know the code works, but you know it can’t possibly be a good user experience anymore.
Learn how to fix source map upload errors, improve debugging & streamline error tracking in your applications by avoiding common errors. Learn how to fix source map upload errors.
In addition to our big product updates over the past few months, it’s the smaller ones that will make the biggest difference. See Sentry’s 8 new updates here.
Monitoring & debugging are critical in every developer's workflow. Learn more about debuggability & the differences between observability vs. monitoring here.
Fetch Waterfalls are scenarios where multiple requests are invoked in a sequential manner, not in parallel. This leads to some serious performance degradation.…
Get to the root cause of mobile crashes by seeing video-like reproductions of user interactions with Session Replay on your app. Learn how to get started here.
As a developer, what should your reaction be when someone says your website is slow to load? As long as you don’t say, “I just let my users deal with it”,…
View detailed insights into common backend building blocks, including caches, queues, queries & external requests with Insights. Learn how to get started here.
The internet is basically just a bunch of websites calling each other. You make a call to some service, that service calls you back, and then that service goes…