July 18, 2024

Announcing Session Replay for Mobile – in Open Beta

Session Replay for iOS, Android, and React Native is now in open beta. If you already know what Session Replay is, amazing – click the link and update your SDK to start getting video-like reproductions of where your users are experiencing rage-inducing issues. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, even better. Let me tell you a story. Crashes, jank, and general unresponsiveness lead to one ⭐ reviews, which leads to people uninstalling, which leads to PMs pitching growth hacks, and no one wants that. How do you get ahead of these shenanigans? Last year, we launched the ability to capture totally anonymized video-like reproductions of a user session for web apps – Session Replay for web-based applications. Today, over 40,000 teams have been using it to debug everything from broken checkout experiences, slow loading pages, and unexpected crashes. Turns out it’s pretty helpful – who would have thought that actually seeing what the problem is would make debugging it easier 😉. Mobile developers (who provided 400+ upvotes on GitHub and were responsible for 500+ early adopter sign-ups) want this capability too. So here we are. Session Replay for mobile is now in open beta and free to use for early adopters. Bridging the gap between code and UX Session Replay for mobile expands the visibility into your mobile application by giving you a visual reproduction of a user session on your app, so you can understand when, where, and how an error is impacting your app without having to repro it yourself or talk to a customer. With Replay, you get the play-by-play of your user’s journey with gestures such as taps and pinch to zoom included in the replay view, helping you better understand user interactions and identify where jankiness occurs on your app. And we don’t just show you the playback – Replay also includes debugging context such as device tags, network requests details, and thrown exceptions that help you decipher what’s happening behind the scenes to get to the root of the problem.