Introducing Insights: Tailored debugging workflows for your application

July 8, 2024

You’re seeing an unusually high number of 429 status codes, but your monitoring solution can’t tell you much beyond that. Typically, that’s when you start searching through logs — while simultaneously sustaining the urge to walk away and hope someone else deals with it.

To make sure neither of those happens, we made a new set of debugging workflows aptly named Insights. Available on our Business and Enterprise plans, Insights helps you easily gut-check key components of your application, the infrastructure, and the APIs it relies on, and drill down to the specific function or line of code causing that spike of 429s. And just like every great infomercial - but wait, there’s more!

Trace slow Web Vitals to their root cause

Sentry Insights helps you track all Core Web Vitals, and trace performance issues directly to the function or line of code causing the slowdown.

Imagine your store just dropped the latest sneaker. Sneakerheads from everywhere land on your page, but the main image takes a while to load, leaving many to bounce to another store that they already have loaded in another tab. This is a common LCP (Largest Contentful Paint) issue, where the largest piece of content—an image or text block—takes too long to appear on the screen, leading users to think the page is broken.

Sentry’s Web Vitals Insights helps you monitor LCP so you can see how long it takes for the largest content element to render. Sentry also shows you the pages with the most significant opportunity for improvement and lets you dive into them for further troubleshooting.

With tracing, you can then start from the poor LCP score and use the spans in the trace to quickly identify the associated element and resource that’s causing delays. Then, with Sentry’s Profiling, you can diagnose the root cause by identifying which code the browser was blocked on during the loading process.