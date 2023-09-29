Engineering

Flutter Debugging: Top Tips and Tools You Need to Know
Explore Flutter debugging tips and tools to enhance your development experience. This article highlights essential tools, logging options, and IDE plugins for effective debugging.
Explore Flutter debugging tips and tools to enhance your development experience. This article highlights essential tools, logging options, and IDE plugins for effective debugging.
Finding a needle in a haystack is really difficult. Why make it harder than it needs to be?
The best way to figure out how overhead impacts you is to measure it yourself. Follow along as we show you how we went about measuring overhead on Sentry and how you can measure it on your own applications.
We recently migrated JavaScript/SourceMap processing to Rust where we were hitting a lock contention problem in our processing infrastructure that kept people up for a few days. What happened, why and how did we solve it?
Knowing the user interactions which happened in your app right before it crashed is crucial context information for fixing errors. Tracking interactions like click and swipes manually can be tedious, so we at sentry looked into ways on how to do that automatically for your Jetpack Compose enabled Android app. Learn how you can intercept any touch event, how to determine Composable identifiers and ultimately how our sentry Android SDK ties it all together.
What is a self identifying file, what are debug IDs and why do we want a fundamental change in the web ecosystem for source maps.
Sentry is a very fast-moving company. In just one month we merged 165 pull requests from 19 authors and changed over 800 files, with a total of over 22,000 additions and almost 10,000 deletions. By updating to Lerna 6 with Nx caching, we were able to reduce our CI run times by about 35%.
Implementing the right processes and tooling is key to bring your application’s performance from ‘adequate’ to ‘delightful’. Find out how to treat performance as a feature.
With over 700 pull requests a month, making sure Sentry's test suite runs quicky is extremely important. This post will talk about our journey converting our component tests from Enzyme to React Testing Library that took almost 18 months, 17 engineers and almost 5000 tests.
Jetpack Compose, a new declarative UI toolkit by Google made for building native Android apps, is rapidly gaining traction. The main advantage of using Jetpack Compose is that it allows you to write UI code that is more concise and easier to understand. This leads to improved maintainability and reduced development time. The main advantage of using Jetpack Compose is that it allows you to write UI code that is more concise and easier to understand. This leads to improved maintainability and reduced development time.
Debugging Next.JS most of the time can be quick and painless, but not all of the time. Explore common Next.js errors and how to resolve them in this guide.
User experience and performance are two of the most important metrics of any game. You need to ensure that it runs as optimally as possible on any platform.…
Let’s start by stating the obvious: An exception is a problem that occurs during the runtime of a program and disrupts its conventional flow. Exception…
If you’re a Sentry user, you’ve probably seen those weekly emails we send out at the start of the week. They give a weekly recap to users of what happened in…
Software engineers spend a majority of their time debugging code. Learn more here about React Native debugging & error tracking.