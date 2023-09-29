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Flutter Debugging: Top Tips and Tools You Need to Know
Engineering

Flutter Debugging: Top Tips and Tools You Need to Know

Explore Flutter debugging tips and tools to enhance your development experience. This article highlights essential tools, logging options, and IDE plugins for effective debugging.

Chris Ward

Chris Ward - · 9 min read

Lost in the Haystack: Optimizing an Expensive ClickHouse Query
Engineering

Lost in the Haystack: Optimizing an Expensive ClickHouse Query

Finding a needle in a haystack is really difficult. Why make it harder than it needs to be?

Colton Allen

Colton Allen - · 12 min read

Measuring Session Replay Overhead
Engineering

Measuring Session Replay Overhead

The best way to figure out how overhead impacts you is to measure it yourself. Follow along as we show you how we went about measuring overhead on Sentry and how you can measure it on your own applications.

Billy Vong

Billy Vong - · 7 min read

A locking war story
Engineering

A locking war story

We recently migrated JavaScript/SourceMap processing to Rust where we were hitting a lock contention problem in our processing infrastructure that kept people up for a few days. What happened, why and how did we solve it?

Arpad Borsos

Arpad Borsos - · 6 min read

How we built user interaction tracking for Jetpack Compose
Engineering

How we built user interaction tracking for Jetpack Compose

Knowing the user interactions which happened in your app right before it crashed is crucial context information for fixing errors. Tracking interactions like click and swipes manually can be tedious, so we at sentry looked into ways on how to do that automatically for your Jetpack Compose enabled Android app. Learn how you can intercept any touch event, how to determine Composable identifiers and ultimately how our sentry Android SDK ties it all together.

Markus Hintersteiner

Markus Hintersteiner - · 7 min read

Self Identifying JavaScript Source Maps: The Case for Debug IDs
Engineering

Self Identifying JavaScript Source Maps: The Case for Debug IDs

What is a self identifying file, what are debug IDs and why do we want a fundamental change in the web ecosystem for source maps.

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 8 min read

How we reduced CI time by 35% with Nx Caching
Engineering

How we reduced CI time by 35% with Nx Caching

Sentry is a very fast-moving company. In just one month we merged 165 pull requests from 19 authors and changed over 800 files, with a total of over 22,000 additions and almost 10,000 deletions. By updating to Lerna 6 with Nx caching, we were able to reduce our CI run times by about 35%.

Francesco NovyJames Henry (Nx)Miroslav Jonaš (Nx)

Francesco Novy, James Henry (Nx), Miroslav Jonaš (Nx) - · 6 min read

Treat Performance Like A Feature
Engineering

Treat Performance Like A Feature

Implementing the right processes and tooling is key to bring your application’s performance from ‘adequate’ to ‘delightful’. Find out how to treat performance as a feature.

Justin Duke

Justin Duke - · 6 min read

Sentry’s Frontend Tests: Migrating from Enzyme to React Testing Library
Engineering

Sentry’s Frontend Tests: Migrating from Enzyme to React Testing Library

With over 700 pull requests a month, making sure Sentry's test suite runs quicky is extremely important. This post will talk about our journey converting our component tests from Enzyme to React Testing Library that took almost 18 months, 17 engineers and almost 5000 tests.

Priscila OliveiraScott Cooper

Priscila Oliveira, Scott Cooper - · 14 min read

Getting Started with Jetpack Compose
Engineering

Getting Started with Jetpack Compose

Jetpack Compose, a new declarative UI toolkit by Google made for building native Android apps, is rapidly gaining traction. The main advantage of using Jetpack Compose is that it allows you to write UI code that is more concise and easier to understand. This leads to improved maintainability and reduced development time. The main advantage of using Jetpack Compose is that it allows you to write UI code that is more concise and easier to understand. This leads to improved maintainability and reduced development time.

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 9 min read

Common Errors in Next.js and How to Resolve Them
Engineering

Common Errors in Next.js and How to Resolve Them

Debugging Next.JS most of the time can be quick and painless, but not all of the time. Explore common Next.js errors and how to resolve them in this guide.

Elijah Asaolu

Elijah Asaolu - · 8 min read

How to get started with Sentry's Unity SDK - Part 1
Engineering

How to get started with Sentry's Unity SDK - Part 1

User experience and performance are two of the most important metrics of any game. You need to ensure that it runs as optimally as possible on any platform.…

Lakindu Hewawasam

Lakindu Hewawasam - · 4 min read

How to handle Android exceptions and avoid application crashes
Engineering

How to handle Android exceptions and avoid application crashes

Let’s start by stating the obvious: An exception is a problem that occurs during the runtime of a program and disrupts its conventional flow. Exception…

Ruben Quadros

Ruben Quadros - · 7 min read

Dogfooding Chronicles: Weekly Report Emails
Engineering

Dogfooding Chronicles: Weekly Report Emails

If you’re a Sentry user, you’ve probably seen those weekly emails we send out at the start of the week. They give a weekly recap to users of what happened in…

Stephen Cefali

Stephen Cefali - · 2 min read

React Native Debugging & Tracking During App Development
Engineering

React Native Debugging & Tracking During App Development

Software engineers spend a majority of their time debugging code. Learn more here about React Native debugging & error tracking.

Siddhant Varma

Siddhant Varma - · 9 min read

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