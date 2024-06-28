Engineering

Designing Sentry's cross-region replication
Cross-region replication is a foundational subsystem in multi-region Sentry. This post explores our design process.
Cross-region replication is a foundational subsystem in multi-region Sentry. This post explores our design process.
I can’t imagine another product where I go from “I probably don’t need this” to “I am adding this to all my products.” That’s what Sentry did to me. Can you imagine how many things a product needs to get right to change someone’s mind without some sort of human interaction or sales pitch?
How to transform unreadable CSS selectors to React component names.
Before splitting our application database and infrastructure up, we wanted to have confidence in where the boundaries would be.
If you know me, you know I care about fast code. Recently, I ran a simple query that revealed that we spend almost $160k a year on one task. Luckily, we…
This is how we manage to comment Sentry issues related to code you're modifying in a pull request within seconds.
In this article, you will learn how to make use of Android Manifest placeholders to supercharge your Android app development.
In our latest edition of Dogfooding Chronicles, we use Discover to root out the bane of all companies everywhere: the 404 page.
We're making updates to how Performance Scores are calculated in the Web Vitals module, which will bring them closer to what your users experience.
How ASP.NET Core application developers can make the transition from JIT (Just-in-Time) to AOT (Ahead-of-Time) compilation, using the Sentry SDK for .NET as a case study.
A comprehensive guide on how to publish binaries on npm without getting fired.
CommonJS and ES modules are 2 sides of a coin. Node.js supports both of them. So, how can we improve the performance of Node.js loaders?
Almost 2 years ago, Sentry embarked on a project to bring true EU data residency to Sentry's customers. We decided to do it the hard way.
We just surpassed over 7 million check-ins per day. Let's talk about what it took to go from prototype to production ready cron monitoring.
An in-depth analysis of how we managed to cut the Session Replay SDK bundle size by 35%.