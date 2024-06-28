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Designing Sentry's cross-region replication
Engineering

Designing Sentry's cross-region replication

Cross-region replication is a foundational subsystem in multi-region Sentry. This post explores our design process.

Mark Story

Mark Story - · 8 min read

My errors are gone w̶i̶t̶h̶o̶u̶t̶ with a trace
Engineering

My errors are gone w̶i̶t̶h̶o̶u̶t̶ with a trace

I can’t imagine another product where I go from “I probably don’t need this” to “I am adding this to all my products.” That’s what Sentry did to me. Can you imagine how many things a product needs to get right to change someone’s mind without some sort of human interaction or sales pitch?

Dan Mindru

Dan Mindru - · 8 min read

Improving DX: From Unreadable CSS Selectors to Clear React Component Names
Engineering

Improving DX: From Unreadable CSS Selectors to Clear React Component Names

How to transform unreadable CSS selectors to React component names.

Catherine LeeAsh Anand

Catherine Lee, Ash Anand - · 6 min read

Removing risk from our multi-region design with simulations
Engineering

Removing risk from our multi-region design with simulations

Before splitting our application database and infrastructure up, we wanted to have confidence in where the boundaries would be.

Mark Story

Mark Story - · 6 min read

Sentry on Sentry: How Metrics saved us $160K
Engineering

Sentry on Sentry: How Metrics saved us $160K

If you know me, you know I care about fast code. Recently, I ran a simple query that revealed that we spend almost $160k a year on one task. Luckily, we…

Yagiz Nizipli

Yagiz Nizipli - · 5 min read

How open PR comments work
Engineering

How open PR comments work

This is how we manage to comment Sentry issues related to code you're modifying in a pull request within seconds.

Cathy Teng

Cathy Teng - · 7 min read

Streamline Builds with Android Manifest Placeholders
Engineering

Streamline Builds with Android Manifest Placeholders

In this article, you will learn how to make use of Android Manifest placeholders to supercharge your Android app development.

Sneh Pandya

Sneh Pandya - · 7 min read

Patching A Flood of 404s
Engineering

Patching A Flood of 404s

In our latest edition of Dogfooding Chronicles, we use Discover to root out the bane of all companies everywhere: the 404 page.

Chris Heher Fiona Artiaga

Chris Heher, Fiona Artiaga - · 2 min read

How we improved Performance Score accuracy
Engineering

How we improved Performance Score accuracy

We're making updates to how Performance Scores are calculated in the Web Vitals module, which will bring them closer to what your users experience.

Edward Gou

Edward Gou - · 4 min read

Should you, could you AOT?
Engineering

Should you, could you AOT?

How ASP.NET Core application developers can make the transition from JIT (Just-in-Time) to AOT (Ahead-of-Time) compilation, using the Sentry SDK for .NET as a case study.

James Crosswell

James Crosswell - · 11 min read

How to publish binaries on npm
Engineering

How to publish binaries on npm

A comprehensive guide on how to publish binaries on npm without getting fired.

Luca Forstner

Luca Forstner - · 1 min read

Improving Node.js loader performance
Engineering

Improving Node.js loader performance

CommonJS and ES modules are 2 sides of a coin. Node.js supports both of them. So, how can we improve the performance of Node.js loaders?

Yagiz Nizipli

Yagiz Nizipli - · 4 min read

A $3,000,000 Dropdown
Engineering

A $3,000,000 Dropdown

Almost 2 years ago, Sentry embarked on a project to bring true EU data residency to Sentry's customers. We decided to do it the hard way.

Mike Ihbe

Mike Ihbe - · 9 min read

Scaling Cron Monitoring
Engineering

Scaling Cron Monitoring

We just surpassed over 7 million check-ins per day. Let's talk about what it took to go from prototype to production ready cron monitoring.

Evan Purkhiser

Evan Purkhiser - · 6 min read

How We Reduced Replay SDK Bundle Size by 35%
Engineering

How We Reduced Replay SDK Bundle Size by 35%

An in-depth analysis of how we managed to cut the Session Replay SDK bundle size by 35%.

Francesco Novy

Francesco Novy - · 7 min read

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