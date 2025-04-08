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Engineering

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Formatting SQL in the Browser Using PEG
Engineering

Formatting SQL in the Browser Using PEG

Writing a rudimentary SQL parser and formatter in JavaScript that handles Sentry's need to format invalid SQL and output into JSX.

George Gritsouk

George Gritsouk - · 11 min read

How Sentry queries unstructured data in ClickHouse 62x faster
Engineering

How Sentry queries unstructured data in ClickHouse 62x faster

We repurposed a hashtable to make ClickHouse significantly faster for analytical queries

Colin Chartier

Colin Chartier - · 5 min read

Debugging Query Rate Limiting in Sentry
Engineering

Debugging Query Rate Limiting in Sentry

Snuba, the primary storage and query service for event data that powers Sentry in production, has historically been doing rate limiting under the hood, making…

Rachel Chen

Rachel Chen - · 4 min read

Better Code Rendering Through Virtualization
Engineering

Better Code Rendering Through Virtualization

How we rebuilt Codecov's code renderer from the ground up to be faster and more efficient, utilizing virtualization.

Nicholas Deschenes

Nicholas Deschenes - · 13 min read

Enabling Out-of-the-Box Performance Insights in Unity Games with the Sentry SDK
Engineering

Enabling Out-of-the-Box Performance Insights in Unity Games with the Sentry SDK

Learn how we built the autoinstrumentation in the Unity SDK via IL Weaving

Stefan Jandl

Stefan Jandl - · 7 min read

Perfectly Fitting Text to Container in React
Engineering

Perfectly Fitting Text to Container in React

Building a React component that automatically updates its font size to fill its parent element as fully as possible.

George Gritsouk

George Gritsouk - · 13 min read

Mobile App Launch Profiling
Engineering

Mobile App Launch Profiling

See what's happening in your app before your first line of code can even run.

Andrew McKnight

Andrew McKnight - · 3 min read

Splitting production databases with minimal downtime
Engineering

Splitting production databases with minimal downtime

As we scale Sentry, we need to expand Postgres capacity by splitting up workloads across multiple primaries.

Mark Story

Mark Story - · 5 min read

Preact or Svelte? An Embedded Widget Use Case
Engineering

Preact or Svelte? An Embedded Widget Use Case

Preact or Svelte, which framework is best for building an embedded user feedback widget?

Catherine Lee

Catherine Lee - · 4 min read

Replaying Backend Errors using Sentry’s Session Replay
Engineering

Replaying Backend Errors using Sentry’s Session Replay

Session Replay is a powerful visual tool that captures user interactions, providing insights into the actions that resulted in errors. It records various…

Josh Ferge

Josh Ferge - · 5 min read

Mutation-testing our JavaScript SDKs
Engineering

Mutation-testing our JavaScript SDKs

Let's dive into mutation testing. In this post we talk about how mutation testing works, the state of it in JavaScript and we share our results of applying it to our JavaScript SDK repository

Lukas Stracke

Lukas Stracke - · 15 min read

How we fixed incorrect Codecov bundle size reporting
Engineering

How we fixed incorrect Codecov bundle size reporting

How we resolved incorrect Codecov bundle size reporting when using GitHub Actions.

Nicholas Deschenes

Nicholas Deschenes - · 9 min read

Sentry JavaScript SDK v8 - A Retrospective
Engineering

Sentry JavaScript SDK v8 - A Retrospective

This post will outline learnings the Sentry SDK team had from releasing v8 of the JavaScript SDKs.

Francesco Novy

Francesco Novy - · 4 min read

How to Refactor and Not Break Things
Engineering

How to Refactor and Not Break Things

How we completed a huge refactoring of a software used by thousands of developers without breaking things.

Anton Pirker

Anton Pirker - · 7 min read

Logging in Python: A Developer’s Guide
Engineering

Logging in Python: A Developer’s Guide

A complete guide to Python logging: setup, best practices, & troubleshooting tips to help streamline your Python development & improve app performance.

Bala Priya C

Bala Priya C - · 13 min read

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