Engineering

Formatting SQL in the Browser Using PEG
Writing a rudimentary SQL parser and formatter in JavaScript that handles Sentry's need to format invalid SQL and output into JSX.
Writing a rudimentary SQL parser and formatter in JavaScript that handles Sentry's need to format invalid SQL and output into JSX.
We repurposed a hashtable to make ClickHouse significantly faster for analytical queries
Snuba, the primary storage and query service for event data that powers Sentry in production, has historically been doing rate limiting under the hood, making…
How we rebuilt Codecov's code renderer from the ground up to be faster and more efficient, utilizing virtualization.
Learn how we built the autoinstrumentation in the Unity SDK via IL Weaving
Building a React component that automatically updates its font size to fill its parent element as fully as possible.
See what's happening in your app before your first line of code can even run.
As we scale Sentry, we need to expand Postgres capacity by splitting up workloads across multiple primaries.
Preact or Svelte, which framework is best for building an embedded user feedback widget?
Session Replay is a powerful visual tool that captures user interactions, providing insights into the actions that resulted in errors. It records various…
Let's dive into mutation testing. In this post we talk about how mutation testing works, the state of it in JavaScript and we share our results of applying it to our JavaScript SDK repository
How we resolved incorrect Codecov bundle size reporting when using GitHub Actions.
This post will outline learnings the Sentry SDK team had from releasing v8 of the JavaScript SDKs.
How we completed a huge refactoring of a software used by thousands of developers without breaking things.
A complete guide to Python logging: setup, best practices, & troubleshooting tips to help streamline your Python development & improve app performance.