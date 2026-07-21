You’ve decided to step up your logging game and start sending more valuable, structured logs that you can query, aggregate, and use for debugging in production. Go, you!

Now, uh, how do you actually write them?

We’re not going to spend much time on what you should log. We’ve covered that already, a few times before.

TL;DR: collect useful debugging context as code executes, then emit wide-event logs at meaningful milestones. Always emit a final outcome event on both success and failure paths.

What we will be covering is how to actually write those logs, answering questions like:

What shape should they actually be in?

How do we make them useful for querying and filtering?

How do we know the logs we write will be useful for debugging and understanding what happened?

What makes a log structured is not just pairing messages with arbitrary JSON objects.

Instead, we treat logs like real application data that we need to be able to search, filter, and aggregate to understand broad trends and debug specific incidents.

How we choose to actually write those logs will greatly impact how useful they are for debugging and understanding what happened.

Here is my very opinionated guide (as someone who spends time with Sentry logs users and helps them get more from their logging) to one way to write structured logs.

The shape of a structured log

The exact convention you decide to use matters less than whether it is predictable and applied consistently. Once you define a pattern and stick to it, you should be able to locate and understand any event in your system based on its log message and attributes.

The convention I use in my projects looks like this:

logger. warn ( 'payment.capture' , { 'payment.id' : payment.id, 'payment.amount_cents' : payment.amountCents, 'payment.currency' : payment.currency, 'payment.result' : 'failed' , 'payment.failure.reason_code' : reasonCode, });

A few patterns you’ll notice in the example above, and I’ll explain in more detail below:

Event names use a predictable pattern of domain.action .

. snake_case segments, regardless of the programming language or framework you’re using. One casing convention across services just makes querying later so much easier.

segments, regardless of the programming language or framework you’re using. One casing convention across services just makes querying later so much easier. Flattened attribute objects using dot notation, not nested objects.

Predictable result attributes with low-cardinality values like succeeded , failed , retried , canceled , or completed for visualizing and grouping.

attributes with low-cardinality values like , , , , or for visualizing and grouping. An expected or recoverable failure uses a warning log level.

Attributes should only contain primitive values or arrays of primitive values. No objects, including shallow objects, or arrays of objects.

Enforce log patterns with ESLint

I use a personal ESLint plugin for this to help enforce these patterns consistently across my TypeScript projects.

This is not an official Sentry plugin; these are just my opinionated guidelines. It is a logging-library-agnostic way to loosely enforce the shape of your logs. This does not go as far as, for example, validating zod schemas or similar.

If you want to follow along with my patterns, use the prompts below to install and configure my rules for your project. If you want to do something a little different, I highly recommend creating your own ESLint plugin or equivalent linting/tooling for your language to enforce your own patterns. Your agent/assistant can help you create whatever you need. Try running this prompt to customize your own rules for whichever language or framework you’re using.

Agent-Assisted Language-Agnostic Custom Linting Setup Copy Prompt You are helping design and instrument lint rules that enforce structured logging conventions in this repository. Goal: Analyze how this repo logs today, propose lint rules that match its language and tooling, confirm the rule set with the user, then instrument only what they approve. Do not install packages, edit configs, or write rule code until the user explicitly confirms the final rule list and lint tooling in Phase 4. ## Phase 1 — Repo and lint tooling Inspect the repository before proposing anything. Determine: - Primary language(s) and framework(s) - Package manager / build system (package.json, Makefile, Cargo.toml, pyproject.toml, go.mod, etc.) - Existing lint, format, and static-analysis tooling already wired into scripts or CI - How lint is invoked today (npm scripts, make targets, pre-commit, CI jobs) Prefer extending the repo's existing lint toolchain. Only suggest new tooling when nothing suitable exists for the language. Report findings briefly before moving on. ## Phase 2 — Logging inventory Find how this repo actually logs. Determine: - Logger API(s) in use (console, custom logger wrapper, SDK logger, framework logger, etc.) - Call shape: message-first vs attributes-first, level methods, shared context helpers - A representative sample of existing log calls across the codebase (not just one file) Infer conventions already present. Stay open to whatever this repo actually does. Look for things like: - Consistent message formatting (templates, prefixes, event labels, free-form text) - How structured data is attached (second argument, context helpers, key/value pairs, none) - Naming and casing habits for messages and attribute keys - What kinds of values get logged (primitives, objects, errors, request/response payloads) - Recurring fields (ids, status/result, counts, error codes) and how severity levels are chosen - Whether context is attached or propagated Separate observed conventions from aspirational ones. Prefer rules that encode patterns already used in the repo unless the user asks to migrate toward a new convention. Report the logger API, call shape, and any recurring conventions with 2–4 short examples before moving on. ## Phase 3 — Rule discovery with the user Propose candidate lint rules one at a time based on Phases 1–2 findings. Prefer rules that encode conventions already visible in this repo. If the inventory shows little consistency, propose a small starter set and ask which direction the user wants to move toward. For each candidate: 1. Name the rule 2. State what it would reject and what it would allow 3. Show one valid and one invalid example using this repo's logger API 4. Ask whether to adopt it as-is, modify it, or skip it Derive candidates from what you found. Typical areas to consider, only when relevant: - Message formatting consistency - Attribute or structured-data shape and key naming - Inline attributes vs helpers / spreads - Allowed attribute value types - Required contextual fields on certain event types If the user wants stronger structured-logging conventions than the repo currently uses, you may offer optional ideas such as stable event names, scoped dotted keys, primitive-only attributes, or a low-cardinality result/status field. Treat those as suggestions, not defaults. Do not invent rules the repo's linter cannot reasonably enforce. If a desired check needs type information, schema validation, or domain judgment, say so and offer a weaker lintable version or leave it as a review guideline. Wait for the user's answer on each rule before finalizing the list. ## Phase 4 — Confirmation gate Before instrumenting, present a confirmation summary: - Lint tooling that will be used or extended - Exact rule names to add - Severity recommendation (prefer warn for first adoption unless the user wants error) - Config files and packages expected to change - Any limitations (for example non-type-aware false positives) Ask the user to confirm or edit that list. Do not proceed until they confirm. ## Phase 5 — Instrument Only after confirmation: - Add or extend lint rules using the approved tooling - Preserve existing lint config shape, ignores, parsers, and unrelated rules - Wire rules into the repo's existing lint command / CI path when practical - Run the smallest relevant lint scope and fix config errors Validation: - Confirm the new rules load without config errors - Report packages and config files changed - Show one valid and one invalid example per enabled rule in the final report; do not add intentionally invalid example code to the repo - Call out any follow-up migration work if existing logs will now warn or fail You are helping design and instrument lint rules that enforce structured logging conventions in this repository. Goal: Analyze how this repo logs today, propose lint rules that match its language and tooling, confirm the rule set with the user, then instrument only what they approve. Do not install packages, edit configs, or write rule code until the user explicitly confirms the final rule list and lint tooling in Phase 4. ## Phase 1 — Repo and lint tooling Inspect the repository before proposing anything. Determine: - Primary language(s) and framework(s) - Package manager / build system (package.json, Makefile, Cargo.toml, pyproject.toml, go.mod, etc.) - Existing lint, format, and static-analysis tooling already wired into scripts or CI - How lint is invoked today (npm scripts, make targets, pre-commit, CI jobs) Prefer extending the repo's existing lint toolchain. Only suggest new tooling when nothing suitable exists for the language. Report findings briefly before moving on. ## Phase 2 — Logging inventory Find how this repo actually logs. Determine: - Logger API(s) in use (console, custom logger wrapper, SDK logger, framework logger, etc.) - Call shape: message-first vs attributes-first, level methods, shared context helpers - A representative sample of existing log calls across the codebase (not just one file) Infer conventions already present. Stay open to whatever this repo actually does. Look for things like: - Consistent message formatting (templates, prefixes, event labels, free-form text) - How structured data is attached (second argument, context helpers, key/value pairs, none) - Naming and casing habits for messages and attribute keys - What kinds of values get logged (primitives, objects, errors, request/response payloads) - Recurring fields (ids, status/result, counts, error codes) and how severity levels are chosen - Whether context is attached or propagated Separate observed conventions from aspirational ones. Prefer rules that encode patterns already used in the repo unless the user asks to migrate toward a new convention. Report the logger API, call shape, and any recurring conventions with 2–4 short examples before moving on. ## Phase 3 — Rule discovery with the user Propose candidate lint rules one at a time based on Phases 1–2 findings. Prefer rules that encode conventions already visible in this repo. If the inventory shows little consistency, propose a small starter set and ask which direction the user wants to move toward. For each candidate: 1. Name the rule 2. State what it would reject and what it would allow 3. Show one valid and one invalid example using this repo's logger API 4. Ask whether to adopt it as-is, modify it, or skip it Derive candidates from what you found. Typical areas to consider, only when relevant: - Message formatting consistency - Attribute or structured-data shape and key naming - Inline attributes vs helpers / spreads - Allowed attribute value types - Required contextual fields on certain event types If the user wants stronger structured-logging conventions than the repo currently uses, you may offer optional ideas such as stable event names, scoped dotted keys, primitive-only attributes, or a low-cardinality result/status field. Treat those as suggestions, not defaults. Do not invent rules the repo's linter cannot reasonably enforce. If a desired check needs type information, schema validation, or domain judgment, say so and offer a weaker lintable version or leave it as a review guideline. Wait for the user's answer on each rule before finalizing the list. ## Phase 4 — Confirmation gate Before instrumenting, present a confirmation summary: - Lint tooling that will be used or extended - Exact rule names to add - Severity recommendation (prefer warn for first adoption unless the user wants error) - Config files and packages expected to change - Any limitations (for example non-type-aware false positives) Ask the user to confirm or edit that list. Do not proceed until they confirm. ## Phase 5 — Instrument Only after confirmation: - Add or extend lint rules using the approved tooling - Preserve existing lint config shape, ignores, parsers, and unrelated rules - Wire rules into the repo's existing lint command / CI path when practical - Run the smallest relevant lint scope and fix config errors Validation: - Confirm the new rules load without config errors - Report packages and config files changed - Show one valid and one invalid example per enabled rule in the final report; do not add intentionally invalid example code to the repo - Call out any follow-up migration work if existing logs will now warn or fail

To install my ESLint plugin, give this prompt to your AI assistant:

Agent-Assisted @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging Setup Copy Prompt You are helping install and configure a structured logging ESLint plugin in this repo. Goal: Install and configure @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. Scope: - Work with the repo's existing package manager. - Preserve the repo's current flat config shape, parser settings, plugins, ignores, file globs, and unrelated rules. - Do not migrate the project to a different ESLint config style unless that is explicitly requested. If the repo still uses a legacy ESLint config, stop and explain that the plugin documents flat config; ask whether the user wants to handle that migration as a separate prerequisite. - Choose rule severity independently from strict attribute-value checking. Recommend `warn` for first-time adoption, or `error` when schema violations should fail CI. - Separately ask whether the repo wants syntax-conservative attribute checking. Explain that `disallowUnknownAttributeValues: true` rejects identifiers and member expressions such as `payment.id` because the plugin does not use type information, even when those expressions produce primitive values at runtime. Recommend leaving it `false` for most projects. - If ESLint is not already installed or configured, stop and ask the user if they want to proceed by first installing and configuring ESLint before continuing with the plugin installation. Steps: - Import the plugin as structuredLogging from @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. - Prefer explicit per-rule configuration over structuredLogging.configs.recommended, so this repo can tune each rule as it follows the prompts below. - Use the explicit per-rule config shape shown later in the article: register the plugin once, define shared loggerOptions, and pass those options to each structured logging rule. - Register the plugin with the "@techsquidtv/structured-logging" key. - Inspect representative logger calls before defining shared loggerOptions. Configure only the logger identifiers, object paths, and complete level-method list the repo actually uses. Add a logger to an attributesFirst option only when its calls use `(attributes, message)`; leave message-first loggers using `(message, attributes)` out of those arrays. - Define shared loggerOptions once, then pass them to each structured logging rule. - Configure the four recommended rules explicitly: @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-message, @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-scoped-dot-notation, @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-inline-attributes, and @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-primitive-attributes. - Set messageFormat: "dotted-snake-case" and attributeKeyFormat: "dotted-snake-case" on require-logger-scoped-dot-notation. - Use the selected `warn` or `error` severity for all four rules. - Set disallowUnknownAttributeValues: true on require-logger-primitive-attributes only if the user explicitly chose syntax-conservative attribute checking after reviewing its limitations. Otherwise, leave it false even when the rule severity is `error`. - Keep unrelated lint rules unchanged. Validation: - Run the repo's ESLint command on the smallest relevant scope. - Confirm the structured logging rules load without config errors. - Report the exact package and config files changed. - Report any compatibility blockers or follow-up needed. You are helping install and configure a structured logging ESLint plugin in this repo. Goal: Install and configure @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. Scope: - Work with the repo's existing package manager. - Preserve the repo's current flat config shape, parser settings, plugins, ignores, file globs, and unrelated rules. - Do not migrate the project to a different ESLint config style unless that is explicitly requested. If the repo still uses a legacy ESLint config, stop and explain that the plugin documents flat config; ask whether the user wants to handle that migration as a separate prerequisite. - Choose rule severity independently from strict attribute-value checking. Recommend `warn` for first-time adoption, or `error` when schema violations should fail CI. - Separately ask whether the repo wants syntax-conservative attribute checking. Explain that `disallowUnknownAttributeValues: true` rejects identifiers and member expressions such as `payment.id` because the plugin does not use type information, even when those expressions produce primitive values at runtime. Recommend leaving it `false` for most projects. - If ESLint is not already installed or configured, stop and ask the user if they want to proceed by first installing and configuring ESLint before continuing with the plugin installation. Steps: - Import the plugin as structuredLogging from @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. - Prefer explicit per-rule configuration over structuredLogging.configs.recommended, so this repo can tune each rule as it follows the prompts below. - Use the explicit per-rule config shape shown later in the article: register the plugin once, define shared loggerOptions, and pass those options to each structured logging rule. - Register the plugin with the "@techsquidtv/structured-logging" key. - Inspect representative logger calls before defining shared loggerOptions. Configure only the logger identifiers, object paths, and complete level-method list the repo actually uses. Add a logger to an attributesFirst option only when its calls use `(attributes, message)`; leave message-first loggers using `(message, attributes)` out of those arrays. - Define shared loggerOptions once, then pass them to each structured logging rule. - Configure the four recommended rules explicitly: @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-message, @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-scoped-dot-notation, @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-inline-attributes, and @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-primitive-attributes. - Set messageFormat: "dotted-snake-case" and attributeKeyFormat: "dotted-snake-case" on require-logger-scoped-dot-notation. - Use the selected `warn` or `error` severity for all four rules. - Set disallowUnknownAttributeValues: true on require-logger-primitive-attributes only if the user explicitly chose syntax-conservative attribute checking after reviewing its limitations. Otherwise, leave it false even when the rule severity is `error`. - Keep unrelated lint rules unchanged. Validation: - Run the repo's ESLint command on the smallest relevant scope. - Confirm the structured logging rules load without config errors. - Report the exact package and config files changed. - Report any compatibility blockers or follow-up needed.

Use stable event names

Let’s start with what a bad log might look like:

console. log ( `${ user . name } logged in` , { userUuid: user.uuid, userName: user.name, });

Technically, this is structured; it has a message and a data object. But the message is not stable. Every successful login creates a different log event for each user name, which makes the logs harder to query, group, and alert on.

A useful structured log needs a predictable event name. Dynamic data belongs in attributes, not in the message.

A better log message with a stable and predictable event name might look like this:

logger. info ( 'auth.login' , { 'auth.result' : 'succeeded' , 'user.uuid' : user.uuid, 'user.plan.tier' : user.plan.tier, });

This still communicates the event easily to humans and is easy to remember and query. Avoid logging usernames, and email addresses. Depending on your data policy you may or may not be able to include an identifier like a UUID.

For most application events, I like to segment the event name into two parts: the domain and the action.

domain.action

For example: “ auth.login ”, “ payment.capture ”, “ webhook.delivery ”, or “ cart.checkout ”.

The “domain” is fairly arbitrary, but I think of it as the closest context object you would want associated with it. As you collect context through your application, there are natural boundaries where you typically scope attributes.

When the user signs in, you might add auth.* attributes to the context. On a cart page, you might add cart.* attributes.

At checkout, the log event itself can describe the operation that finally happened, like cart.checkout with event-specific attributes. The event attributes might be the result of the checkout, as well as all of the context leading up to it, creating a debugging paper trail.

To enforce that convention with ESLint, configure the event-name rules like this:

Agent-Assisted Event Name Lint Config Copy Prompt You are helping configure ESLint for structured logging in this repo. Goal: Enforce stable, scoped log event names with @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. Scope: - Work in the existing ESLint flat config. If the repo uses a legacy config, stop and report that prerequisite instead of migrating it as part of this task. - Preserve the repo's current config shape, parser settings, plugins, ignores, and rule style. - Detect whether logger calls are message-first or attributes-first. - Preserve shared loggerOptions if this repo customizes logger names, object paths, attributes-first calls, level methods, or dynamic level matching. Steps: - Confirm the initial setup is complete and the structured logging plugin is available. If it is not, stop and refer to the setup prompt rather than repeating installation work here. - Configure @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-message if it is not already configured. - Configure @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-scoped-dot-notation with messageFormat: "dotted-snake-case". - Preserve attributeKeyFormat if it is already explicitly configured. Otherwise, set attributeKeyFormat: "off" so this event-name task does not silently enable the rule's default attribute-key check. - Preserve the repo's existing severity unless the user explicitly requests `warn` or `error`. Do not change unknown-value handling merely because severity changes. - Keep unrelated lint rules unchanged. Validation: - Run the repo's ESLint command on the smallest relevant scope. - Show one valid event-name example and one invalid example in the final report. Do not add intentionally invalid example code to the repo. - Report the exact config file changed and any follow-up needed. You are helping configure ESLint for structured logging in this repo. Goal: Enforce stable, scoped log event names with @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. Scope: - Work in the existing ESLint flat config. If the repo uses a legacy config, stop and report that prerequisite instead of migrating it as part of this task. - Preserve the repo's current config shape, parser settings, plugins, ignores, and rule style. - Detect whether logger calls are message-first or attributes-first. - Preserve shared loggerOptions if this repo customizes logger names, object paths, attributes-first calls, level methods, or dynamic level matching. Steps: - Confirm the initial setup is complete and the structured logging plugin is available. If it is not, stop and refer to the setup prompt rather than repeating installation work here. - Configure @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-message if it is not already configured. - Configure @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-scoped-dot-notation with messageFormat: "dotted-snake-case". - Preserve attributeKeyFormat if it is already explicitly configured. Otherwise, set attributeKeyFormat: "off" so this event-name task does not silently enable the rule's default attribute-key check. - Preserve the repo's existing severity unless the user explicitly requests `warn` or `error`. Do not change unknown-value handling merely because severity changes. - Keep unrelated lint rules unchanged. Validation: - Run the repo's ESLint command on the smallest relevant scope. - Show one valid event-name example and one invalid example in the final report. Do not add intentionally invalid example code to the repo. - Report the exact config file changed and any follow-up needed.

Use scoped attribute keys

Event names describe what happened: payment.capture , auth.login , cart.checkout .

Attribute keys describe the facts you want to query about that event: payment.result , payment.amount_cents , auth.org_id , retry.attempt .

Use the same scoped dot-notation style for attributes, but think of attribute keys differently than event names. Event names are actions. Attribute keys are dimensions.

Think of each scoped key as a future question you are making cheap to answer:

payment.result -> Did it succeed or fail? payment.failure.reason_code -> Why did it fail? payment.amount_cents -> How much money was involved? user.id -> Which customer was affected? retry.attempt -> Was this an early failure or repeated failure?

If a field might become a filter, grouping, dashboard dimension, alert condition, or incident-debugging clue, it deserves a stable scoped key.

A nested object preserves how your application stores data. A flat log event exposes the small set of fields you expect to query, group, alert on, and trust later.

Dot notation gives you some of the organization of nested data while keeping each field directly addressable. payment.failure.reason_code still feels organized like JSON, but as a string key, the value is immediately accessible without further parsing.

Scoped keys also help enforce safer logging practices. By manually defining the keys we want to log, we can ensure that we are only logging the data we intend to log, and not any other data that may be present in an arbitrary object.

Event scoped attributes

Once you have a naming convention for attributes, the next question is where those attributes should be attached.

Throughout the application, you should be adding context to your logs at natural boundaries that create a useful timeline of application state. I mentioned before adding auth.* attributes when the user was authenticated.

Different logging libraries handle context differently. For Sentry JavaScript SDK 10.32 or newer, use an isolation scope for request-specific context. Scope attributes must be strings, numbers, or booleans.

Sentry. getIsolationScope (). setAttributes ({ 'auth.org_id' : user.orgId, 'auth.user_tier' : user.tier, });

Every log emitted while that isolation scope is active receives the same auth.* attributes. Add only deliberate, policy-approved values: shared context is propagated broadly and is not a safeguard against sensitive-data collection.

On the log itself, we finally log attributes that detail the “action” that happened, along with any other useful information we can capture that may be useful for debugging. This typically includes a result for the action, and any application state that led up to it.

logger. info ( 'cart.checkout' , { 'checkout.result' : 'failed' , 'checkout.failure.reason_code' : reasonCode, 'cart.coupon_code' : couponCode, 'cart.total_cents' : cart.totalAmount, 'cart.total_items' : cart.totalItems, 'cart.item_ids' : cart.itemIds, // scalar array of id strings });

To enforce scoped attribute keys with ESLint, configure the attribute-key rule like this:

Agent-Assisted Attribute Key Lint Config Copy Prompt You are helping configure ESLint for structured logging in this repo. Goal: Enforce scoped, dotted-snake-case log attribute keys with @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. Scope: - Work in the existing ESLint flat config. If the repo uses a legacy config, stop and report that prerequisite instead of migrating it as part of this task. - Preserve the repo's current config shape, parser settings, plugins, ignores, and rule style. - Reuse shared loggerOptions if this repo defines them for other structured logging rules. - Preserve messageFormat: "dotted-snake-case" if this repo already uses the same rule for event names. - Detect whether logger calls are message-first or attributes-first, and preserve custom logger identifiers, object paths, level methods, and dynamic level matching. Steps: - Confirm the initial setup is complete and the structured logging plugin is available. If it is not, stop and refer to the setup prompt rather than repeating installation work here. - Configure @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-scoped-dot-notation with attributeKeyFormat: "dotted-snake-case". - Preserve messageFormat if it is already explicitly configured. Otherwise, set messageFormat: "off" so this attribute-key task does not silently enable the rule's default event-name check. - Preserve the repo's existing severity unless the user explicitly requests `warn` or `error`. Do not change unknown-value handling merely because severity changes. - Keep unrelated lint rules unchanged. Validation: - Run the repo's ESLint command on the smallest relevant scope. - Show one valid attribute-key example and one invalid example in the final report. Do not add intentionally invalid example code to the repo. - Report the exact config file changed and any follow-up needed. You are helping configure ESLint for structured logging in this repo. Goal: Enforce scoped, dotted-snake-case log attribute keys with @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. Scope: - Work in the existing ESLint flat config. If the repo uses a legacy config, stop and report that prerequisite instead of migrating it as part of this task. - Preserve the repo's current config shape, parser settings, plugins, ignores, and rule style. - Reuse shared loggerOptions if this repo defines them for other structured logging rules. - Preserve messageFormat: "dotted-snake-case" if this repo already uses the same rule for event names. - Detect whether logger calls are message-first or attributes-first, and preserve custom logger identifiers, object paths, level methods, and dynamic level matching. Steps: - Confirm the initial setup is complete and the structured logging plugin is available. If it is not, stop and refer to the setup prompt rather than repeating installation work here. - Configure @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-scoped-dot-notation with attributeKeyFormat: "dotted-snake-case". - Preserve messageFormat if it is already explicitly configured. Otherwise, set messageFormat: "off" so this attribute-key task does not silently enable the rule's default event-name check. - Preserve the repo's existing severity unless the user explicitly requests `warn` or `error`. Do not change unknown-value handling merely because severity changes. - Keep unrelated lint rules unchanged. Validation: - Run the repo's ESLint command on the smallest relevant scope. - Show one valid attribute-key example and one invalid example in the final report. Do not add intentionally invalid example code to the repo. - Report the exact config file changed and any follow-up needed.

Keep event attributes inline

Spreads and helpers can make logs more consistent, but they usually belong at the context boundary, not inside every event log.

Shared contextual attributes like “ auth.org_id ”, “ auth.user_tier ”, or “ flags.name ” are often useful on many logs. Rather than spreading them into every event log, set them through your logger’s context mechanism. For Sentry, use the isolation-scope pattern above. This keeps event attributes explicit, but every shared value still needs privacy and retention review before it is propagated.

Most attributes should describe the event itself and use its event namespace. Add a small number of surrounding contextual namespaces only when they materially help explain, filter, or investigate the event.

Keeping attributes inline makes it easier to review the log event where it happened, helps prevent unknown attributes from sneaking in, and ensures the log event is self-contained and easy to understand.

logger. warn ( 'payment.capture' , { 'payment.id' : payment.id, 'payment.amount_cents' : payment.amountCents, 'payment.currency' : payment.currency, 'payment.result' : 'failed' , 'payment.failure.reason_code' : reasonCode, });

Avoid this:

const paymentAttributes = getPaymentLogAttributes (payment); logger. warn ( 'payment.capture' , { ... paymentAttributes, 'payment.result' : 'failed' , 'payment.failure.reason_code' : reasonCode, });

I keep this rule to help enforce consistency, but there isn’t necessarily anything inherently wrong with using shared attributes or helpers to attach attributes to logs. You just need to remain consistent and be mindful about what you’re logging. If you were using a schema validation tool, this would be less of a concern.

To enforce explicit attributes with ESLint, configure the inline-attributes rule like this:

Agent-Assisted Inline Attribute Lint Config Copy Prompt You are helping configure ESLint for structured logging in this repo. Goal: Require logger attributes to be explicit inline object literals with @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. Scope: - Work in the existing ESLint flat config. If the repo uses a legacy config, stop and report that prerequisite instead of migrating it as part of this task. - Preserve the repo's current config shape, parser settings, plugins, ignores, and rule style. - Reuse shared loggerOptions if this repo defines them for other structured logging rules. - Detect whether logger calls are message-first or attributes-first, and preserve custom logger identifiers, object paths, level methods, and dynamic level matching. Steps: - Confirm the initial setup is complete and the structured logging plugin is available. If it is not, stop and refer to the setup prompt rather than repeating installation work here. - Configure @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-inline-attributes if it is not already configured. - Preserve the repo's existing severity unless the user explicitly requests `warn` or `error`. Do not change unknown-value handling merely because severity changes. - Reject prebuilt attribute objects, helper-returned attributes, object spreads, and computed keys in logger calls. - Keep unrelated lint rules unchanged. Validation: - Run the repo's ESLint command on the smallest relevant scope. - Show one valid inline logger call and one invalid spread or prebuilt-attributes example in the final report. Do not add intentionally invalid example code to the repo. - Report the exact config file changed and any follow-up needed. You are helping configure ESLint for structured logging in this repo. Goal: Require logger attributes to be explicit inline object literals with @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. Scope: - Work in the existing ESLint flat config. If the repo uses a legacy config, stop and report that prerequisite instead of migrating it as part of this task. - Preserve the repo's current config shape, parser settings, plugins, ignores, and rule style. - Reuse shared loggerOptions if this repo defines them for other structured logging rules. - Detect whether logger calls are message-first or attributes-first, and preserve custom logger identifiers, object paths, level methods, and dynamic level matching. Steps: - Confirm the initial setup is complete and the structured logging plugin is available. If it is not, stop and refer to the setup prompt rather than repeating installation work here. - Configure @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-inline-attributes if it is not already configured. - Preserve the repo's existing severity unless the user explicitly requests `warn` or `error`. Do not change unknown-value handling merely because severity changes. - Reject prebuilt attribute objects, helper-returned attributes, object spreads, and computed keys in logger calls. - Keep unrelated lint rules unchanged. Validation: - Run the repo's ESLint command on the smallest relevant scope. - Show one valid inline logger call and one invalid spread or prebuilt-attributes example in the final report. Do not add intentionally invalid example code to the repo. - Report the exact config file changed and any follow-up needed.

Use primitive attribute values

Structured logs are most useful when attributes are easy to query, filter, group, and aggregate. That starts with formatting values in ways your logging backend can index and search predictably.

Along with a flat attribute key structure, I prefer to limit attribute values to primitives: strings, numbers, booleans, and arrays of those primitives.

The plugin can always reject values that are visibly non-primitive in the source, such as inline object literals and arrays of objects. Its default, non-type-aware behavior allows expressions whose runtime type is unknown, including identifiers and member expressions. Turning on disallowUnknownAttributeValues rejects those unknown expressions too, so use that option only if your project intentionally accepts the resulting false positives for ordinary dynamic values.

Logging raw objects is tempting when debugging because they preserve the full detail, but they usually add noise and cost without much query value. Nested objects vary wildly across code paths. Arrays of objects are even worse: they can explode the size of a log line while still being awkward to search.

Avoid this:

logger. warn ( 'webhook.delivery' , { webhook: webhook, response: response, error: error, });

Prefer this:

logger. warn ( 'webhook.delivery' , { 'webhook.id' : webhook.id, 'webhook.destination.host' : webhook.url.hostname, 'webhook.result' : 'failed' , 'http.status_code' : response.status, 'retry.attempt' : attempt, 'error.name' : error.name, 'error.code' : error.code, });

That gives you fields you can actually query:

message = "webhook.delivery" webhook.result = "failed" http.status_code >= 500 retry.attempt > 2

When dealing with numeric values, it’s a good idea to include the unit in the attribute name. size is vague. size_bytes is useful. amount is vague. amount_cents is useful.

A lot of structured logging examples out there will show timing data on the log event. If you are using a tracing provider, like Sentry, you should avoid manually timing operations in the log and implement custom spans instead. Tracing is the proper domain for timing operations. Because in Sentry, logs are trace-connected, you can easily correlate your logs with the spans they are associated with.

A few value guidelines:

Use strings, numbers, booleans, and arrays of those values.

Flatten objects into the few fields you will query.

Include units in numeric attribute names.

Avoid logging duration or timing fields; put those on spans.

Avoid logging full request, response, user, payment, or error objects.

Be especially careful with arrays. Arrays of strings are often fine; arrays of objects usually are not.

To enforce primitive values with ESLint, configure the primitive-attributes rule like this:

Agent-Assisted Primitive Attribute Lint Config Copy Prompt You are helping configure ESLint for structured logging in this repo. Goal: Require primitive log attribute values with @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. Scope: - Work in the existing ESLint flat config. If the repo uses a legacy config, stop and report that prerequisite instead of migrating it as part of this task. - Preserve the repo's current config shape, parser settings, plugins, ignores, and rule style. - Reuse shared loggerOptions if this repo defines them for other structured logging rules. - Detect whether logger calls are message-first or attributes-first, and preserve custom logger identifiers, object paths, level methods, and dynamic level matching. Steps: - Confirm the initial setup is complete and the structured logging plugin is available. If it is not, stop and refer to the setup prompt rather than repeating installation work here. - Configure @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-primitive-attributes if it is not already configured. - Preserve the repo's existing severity unless the user explicitly requests `warn` or `error`. - Treat severity and unknown-value handling as separate choices. Use disallowUnknownAttributeValues: true only when this repo intentionally wants syntax-conservative enforcement that rejects identifiers and member expressions without type information; otherwise leave it false, including when the rule severity is `error`. - Keep unrelated lint rules unchanged. Validation: - Run the repo's ESLint command on the smallest relevant scope. - Show one valid primitive-attributes example and one invalid object-literal or array-of-objects example in the final report. Do not add intentionally invalid example code to the repo. If discussing a variable such as `error`, explain that it is rejected only when disallowUnknownAttributeValues is true. - Report the exact config file changed and any follow-up needed. You are helping configure ESLint for structured logging in this repo. Goal: Require primitive log attribute values with @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. Scope: - Work in the existing ESLint flat config. If the repo uses a legacy config, stop and report that prerequisite instead of migrating it as part of this task. - Preserve the repo's current config shape, parser settings, plugins, ignores, and rule style. - Reuse shared loggerOptions if this repo defines them for other structured logging rules. - Detect whether logger calls are message-first or attributes-first, and preserve custom logger identifiers, object paths, level methods, and dynamic level matching. Steps: - Confirm the initial setup is complete and the structured logging plugin is available. If it is not, stop and refer to the setup prompt rather than repeating installation work here. - Configure @techsquidtv/structured-logging/require-logger-primitive-attributes if it is not already configured. - Preserve the repo's existing severity unless the user explicitly requests `warn` or `error`. - Treat severity and unknown-value handling as separate choices. Use disallowUnknownAttributeValues: true only when this repo intentionally wants syntax-conservative enforcement that rejects identifiers and member expressions without type information; otherwise leave it false, including when the rule severity is `error`. - Keep unrelated lint rules unchanged. Validation: - Run the repo's ESLint command on the smallest relevant scope. - Show one valid primitive-attributes example and one invalid object-literal or array-of-objects example in the final report. Do not add intentionally invalid example code to the repo. If discussing a variable such as `error`, explain that it is rejected only when disallowUnknownAttributeValues is true. - Report the exact config file changed and any follow-up needed.

Keeping consistent with a linter

Once you find a pattern, enforce it with a linter. Not only will this help you remain consistent so your logs remain useful, it also makes your AI agents smarter. You can use /goal with your linter as the validation step to help automate writing and migrating logs.

Start with warnings while you adopt the pattern. Turn them into errors when your team is ready to enforce it in CI.

If you are using different languages for your frontend and backend, make sure you enforce the same pattern on both sides. That’s another situation where I would ask AI to port my ESLint rules to Flake8 for python or other linters for other languages.

Linters can catch the shape of a log, but can’t tell whether payment.result should really be checkout.result , or whether the event is missing the one field you always need during an incident.

For that, we can use a prompt with our AI agents to review and audit the logs for us, with our rules and guidelines in mind. This is again where we can use the linter with the /goal command to get even better results.

To review your logs with these rules, use this prompt:

Agent-Assisted Log Schema Review Copy Prompt You are reviewing structured logger calls after they pass @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. Goal: Improve the domain quality of structured logs without changing their mechanical schema unless needed. Scope: - Read-only review: do not modify files, configs, dependencies, or generated output. - Review only logger calls and nearby context needed to understand the event. - Do not rename fields casually. Prefer names that match nearby domain language and existing logs. - Do not suggest logging raw request bodies, response bodies, secrets, tokens, or unnecessary identifiers. Review checklist: - Event names that are mechanically valid but vague, surprising, or inconsistent with nearby domains. - Attribute names that should be renamed for clarity, units, or consistency. - Values with unsafe cardinality, sensitive data, raw URLs, request or response bodies, or unnecessary identifiers. - Missing result/status fields that would make grouping and alerting easier. Output: - Return file and line references, the suggested rewrite, and a concise reason. - Call out any field names or values that need product or domain review. - If the logs already look good, say so briefly and name the strongest remaining risk. You are reviewing structured logger calls after they pass @techsquidtv/eslint-plugin-structured-logging. Goal: Improve the domain quality of structured logs without changing their mechanical schema unless needed. Scope: - Read-only review: do not modify files, configs, dependencies, or generated output. - Review only logger calls and nearby context needed to understand the event. - Do not rename fields casually. Prefer names that match nearby domain language and existing logs. - Do not suggest logging raw request bodies, response bodies, secrets, tokens, or unnecessary identifiers. Review checklist: - Event names that are mechanically valid but vague, surprising, or inconsistent with nearby domains. - Attribute names that should be renamed for clarity, units, or consistency. - Values with unsafe cardinality, sensitive data, raw URLs, request or response bodies, or unnecessary identifiers. - Missing result/status fields that would make grouping and alerting easier. Output: - Return file and line references, the suggested rewrite, and a concise reason. - Call out any field names or values that need product or domain review. - If the logs already look good, say so briefly and name the strongest remaining risk.

A good log answers the next question

The point is not that every codebase needs exactly the same log schema. The point is that every codebase needs a shared idea of what a good log looks like.

Start with a boring convention: stable event names, scoped keys, event attributes written with intent, and primitive values your backend can search. Then enforce the parts a linter can understand, and review the parts that need domain judgment.

Good logs are not just breadcrumbs for the person who wrote the code. They are small, consistent records that help the next person answer: what happened, where did it happen, who or what was affected, and what should we look at next?