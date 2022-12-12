Engineering

Understanding Performance Testing in Unity: A Real-World Example
Performance testing is an important part of any application. It helps developers to increase the application reliability while providing a smooth user…
Performance testing is an important part of any application. It helps developers to increase the application reliability while providing a smooth user…
The mobile development ecosystem has always been very diverse, arguably more diverse than the web development ecosystem. Both React Native and Flutter have a declarative approach from the start, but with Android and iOS now joining the declarative bandwagon, we can see that the future of mobile development is declarative.
Sentry helps every developer diagnose, fix, and optimize the performance of their code, and we need to deliver high quality stack traces in order to do so. In this blog post, we want to explain why source maps are insufficient for solving this problem, the challenges we faced, and how we eventually pulled it off by parsing JavaScript.
One of Sentries core company values is “for every developer”. We want to support every developer out there with our tools. But not every developer uses the newest or widely adopted tech stack, so we also try to support older versions of libraries and frameworks. To make sure that our SDK works correctly we have around 450 automated tests in our test suite that run for each change we make to the SDK.
In the first three parts of this series around improving performance in your Django applications, we focused on database, code optimization, and frontend…
Profilers measure the performance of a program at runtime by adding instrumentation to collect information about the frequency and duration of function calls. They are crucial tools for understanding the real-world performance characteristics of code and are often the first step in optimizing a program. In this post, we’ll walk through how we built Sentry’s iOS profiler, which is capable of collecting high quality profiling data from real user devices in production with minimal overhead.
The following guest post addresses how to improve your services’ performance with Sentry and other application profilers for Unity. Learn more about Sentry's…
The following guest post addresses how to improve your services’s performance with Sentry and other application profilers for Python. Check out this post to…
As a beginner, it’s important to learn how to manage Unity exceptions effectively. Learn more here about Unity exception handling.
Thanks to the power of open source tooling and cloud services, shipping an application to production has never been that easy, In this blog post, we are going…
Relay is an open source project by Sentry that receives data from Sentry SDKs for pre-processing. We wanted to make Relay behave like an AWS Lambda Extension moving our service closer to your code, and decreasing the latency of your Lambda functions. In this blog post, I’ll share how we used the actor model to set up Relay to behave like a Lambda Extension.
Integrating third party dependencies in Flutter In the previous article in this series, we looked at my first impressions, as an iOS developer, of Flutter,…
A little about myself I've been working in mobile app development since 2010, initially with Adobe AIR and PhoneGap, but for nearly ten years now I have mainly…
Debugging in Unity Debugging is a frequently performed task not just for general software developers but also for game developers. During a debugging process…
In the last 2 parts of this series around improving performance in your Django applications, we focused on database and code optimizations. In part 3, we will…