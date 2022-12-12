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Understanding Performance Testing in Unity: A Real-World Example
Engineering

Understanding Performance Testing in Unity: A Real-World Example

Performance testing is an important part of any application. It helps developers to increase the application reliability while providing a smooth user…

Yasas Sri Wickramasinghe

Yasas Sri Wickramasinghe - · 7 min read

Mobile: The Future is Declarative
Engineering

Mobile: The Future is Declarative

The mobile development ecosystem has always been very diverse, arguably more diverse than the web development ecosystem. Both React Native and Flutter have a declarative approach from the start, but with Android and iOS now joining the declarative bandwagon, we can see that the future of mobile development is declarative.

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 5 min read

How We Made JavaScript Stack Traces Awesome
Engineering

How We Made JavaScript Stack Traces Awesome

Sentry helps every developer diagnose, fix, and optimize the performance of their code, and we need to deliver high quality stack traces in order to do so. In this blog post, we want to explain why source maps are insufficient for solving this problem, the challenges we faced, and how we eventually pulled it off by parsing JavaScript.

Armin RonacherArpad BorsosKamil Ogórek

Armin Ronacher, Arpad Borsos, Kamil Ogórek - · 11 min read

How we run our Python tests in hundreds of environments really fast
Engineering

How we run our Python tests in hundreds of environments really fast

One of Sentries core company values is “for every developer”. We want to support every developer out there with our tools. But not every developer uses the newest or widely adopted tech stack, so we also try to support older versions of libraries and frameworks. To make sure that our SDK works correctly we have around 450 automated tests in our test suite that run for each change we make to the SDK.

Anton Pirker

Anton Pirker - · 6 min read

Django Performance Improvements - Part 4: Caching in Django Applications
Engineering

Django Performance Improvements - Part 4: Caching in Django Applications

In the first three parts of this series around improving performance in your Django applications, we focused on database, code optimization, and frontend…

Esther Vaati

Esther Vaati - · 9 min read

Building a Performant iOS Profiler
Engineering

Building a Performant iOS Profiler

Profilers measure the performance of a program at runtime by adding instrumentation to collect information about the frequency and duration of function calls. They are crucial tools for understanding the real-world performance characteristics of code and are often the first step in optimizing a program. In this post, we’ll walk through how we built Sentry’s iOS profiler, which is capable of collecting high quality profiling data from real user devices in production with minimal overhead.

Indragie Karunaratne

Indragie Karunaratne - · 8 min read

Unity Performance Testing Tools & Benchmarks
Engineering

Unity Performance Testing Tools & Benchmarks

The following guest post addresses how to improve your services’ performance with Sentry and other application profilers for Unity. Learn more about Sentry's…

Yasas Sri Wickramasinghe

Yasas Sri Wickramasinghe - · 8 min read

Python Performance Testing: A Comprehensive Guide
Engineering

Python Performance Testing: A Comprehensive Guide

The following guest post addresses how to improve your services’s performance with Sentry and other application profilers for Python. Check out this post to…

Eric Goebelbecker

Eric Goebelbecker - · 7 min read

A Beginner’s Guide to Unity Exception Handling
Engineering

A Beginner’s Guide to Unity Exception Handling

As a beginner, it’s important to learn how to manage Unity exceptions effectively. Learn more here about Unity exception handling.

Yasas Sri Wickramasinghe

Yasas Sri Wickramasinghe - · 4 min read

Deploy your Next.js application on Vercel using Sentry and GitHub Actions
Engineering

Deploy your Next.js application on Vercel using Sentry and GitHub Actions

Thanks to the power of open source tooling and cloud services, shipping an application to production has never been that easy, In this blog post, we are going…

Gauthier Cassany

Gauthier Cassany - · 7 min read

Relay as a Lambda Extension Using the Actor Model in Rust
Engineering

Relay as a Lambda Extension Using the Actor Model in Rust

Relay is an open source project by Sentry that receives data from Sentry SDKs for pre-processing. We wanted to make Relay behave like an AWS Lambda Extension moving our service closer to your code, and decreasing the latency of your Lambda functions. In this blog post, I’ll share how we used the actor model to set up Relay to behave like a Lambda Extension.

Anton Pirker

Anton Pirker - · 5 min read

An iOS developer's first impressions of Flutter: Part 2
Engineering

An iOS developer's first impressions of Flutter: Part 2

Integrating third party dependencies in Flutter In the previous article in this series, we looked at my first impressions, as an iOS developer, of Flutter,…

Craig Grummitt

Craig Grummitt - · 5 min read

An iOS developer's first impressions of Flutter: Part 1
Engineering

An iOS developer's first impressions of Flutter: Part 1

A little about myself I've been working in mobile app development since 2010, initially with Adobe AIR and PhoneGap, but for nearly ten years now I have mainly…

Craig Grummitt

Craig Grummitt - · 11 min read

Unity Debugging: Tips and Tricks
Engineering

Unity Debugging: Tips and Tricks

Debugging in Unity Debugging is a frequently performed task not just for general software developers but also for game developers. During a debugging process…

Lakindu Hewawasam

Lakindu Hewawasam - · 5 min read

Django Performance Improvements - Part 3: Frontend Optimizations
Engineering

Django Performance Improvements - Part 3: Frontend Optimizations

In the last 2 parts of this series around improving performance in your Django applications, we focused on database and code optimizations. In part 3, we will…

Esther Vaati

Esther Vaati - · 8 min read

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