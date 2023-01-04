Cron Job Monitoring Beta - Because scheduled jobs fail too

January 4, 2023

Do your cron jobs (aka scheduled jobs) ever fail or not run as expected? Scheduled jobs are supposed to be predictable – as the name implies. But as with many things, predictable != reliable. Cron jobs fail too and we think you should know when that happens, Crons allows you to monitor the uptime and performance of any scheduled, recurring job in Sentry. Once set up, you’ll get alerts and metrics to help you solve errors, detect timeouts, and prevent disruptions to your service.

Many cron jobs and recurring tasks go unmonitored

Customers frequently tell us that many cron jobs and recurring tasks are not being monitored like their regular web services and frontends are. Some reasons:

Not enough budget to justify paying for a dedicated cron monitoring tool

Too much time and the learning curve involved to adopt a new monitoring tool

Some jobs are not considered critical

However, whether you have cron jobs set up for processing invoices, executing data integrity, sending notifications to customers, etc. the effects of a failure isn’t always isolated. For example, you have a cron job that deletes old data from a database that fails to execute, causing the database to grow in size until your customers start complaining about latency. This means that even a seemingly minor or non-critical job can have cascading effects on the overall system if they fail.

With Sentry’s cron job monitoring, you don’t have to worry about a failed job going unnoticed and causing collateral damage across your app. Sentry will tell you when a failure happens or a job didn’t run as scheduled, and give you the context needed to fix it – as we do with every error or performance issue.

Get started

Step 1: Go to the new Crons (beta) tab

Navigate to the Crons (beta) tab, click “New Cron Monitor” and pick a project. Next, you provide some basic info about your job, including its frequency and length, and see the instrumentation details to add it to your project.