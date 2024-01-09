December Monthly Product Update | Sentry

January 9, 2024

Let’s cut right to it. Read on to learn about all the product updates from our oddly productive December. From new tools to help with debugging while in development to new performance issues, we shipped a handful of new capabilities for every developer.

Telemetry in local dev environment

Spotlight takes Sentry’s existing SDKs, leveraging the telemetry we’ve spent 15 years evolving, and brings that telemetry to your local development environment. You can see errors and other signals in real-time as you test out your web app. We launched Spotlight in collaboration with Astro, where we built a first-class experience on top of Astro 4.0’s new Dev Toolbar. Get started

Regression & slow DB query Performance Issues

Performance Issues show you the potential cause behind performance slowdowns by displaying relevant spans (using a condensed span tree) in the same issues detail view you’re already familiar with for Error Issues. Performance Issues aggregate related events (i.e. transactions) into a single issue so you can identify and solve its root cause fast. In December, we released three new Performance Issue types: Function and endpoint regressions and slow database queries.

Sentry automatically monitors your top endpoints and functions and creates issues for sustained regressions. You can get alerted when the p95 of your critical endpoints and p95 of the most common functions in your project slow down significantly and provide additional troubleshooting context.