December Monthly Product Update | Sentry
Let’s cut right to it. Read on to learn about all the product updates from our oddly productive December. From new tools to help with debugging while in development to new performance issues, we shipped a handful of new capabilities for every developer.
Telemetry in local dev environment
Spotlight takes Sentry’s existing SDKs, leveraging the telemetry we’ve spent 15 years evolving, and brings that telemetry to your local development environment. You can see errors and other signals in real-time as you test out your web app. We launched Spotlight in collaboration with Astro, where we built a first-class experience on top of Astro 4.0’s new Dev Toolbar. Get started
Regression & slow DB query Performance Issues
Performance Issues show you the potential cause behind performance slowdowns by displaying relevant spans (using a condensed span tree) in the same issues detail view you’re already familiar with for Error Issues. Performance Issues aggregate related events (i.e. transactions) into a single issue so you can identify and solve its root cause fast. In December, we released three new Performance Issue types: Function and endpoint regressions and slow database queries.
Sentry automatically monitors your top endpoints and functions and creates issues for sustained regressions. You can get alerted when the p95 of your critical endpoints and p95 of the most common functions in your project slow down significantly and provide additional troubleshooting context.
Slow DB query Performance Issues are available for Laravel and Django projects. Slow DB query Performance Issues help you solve slowdowns faster by going from the slow-running SQL query to the exact line of code causing the issue. Available for Laravel and Django. See the docs to get started.
New Android SDK, Improved Feedback Widget & Terraform Support
Android SDK v7.0: Upgrade to the latest version 7.0 of our Android/Java SDK to see improved connectivity change detection where cached events are re-uploaded when the internet connection is re-established. Check out the full release notes here.
Improved User Feedback Widget (beta): The latest addition to User Feedback allows you to install a web widget on your application so you can collect feedback from your end-users at any time, providing a simple way for users to report a bug or confusing UX element. Feedback is automatically linked to relevant debugging contexts in Sentry, including replays and errors seen within them. See the release notes.
Additional Terraform Provider Support: Save time provisioning or managing your Sentry account with new additions to our Terraform provider. Now you can programmatically add members, modify member roles, adjust rate limits and inbound data filters, enable spike protection and corresponding notifications, and configure Issue and Metric alerts — all without leaving your console. Plus, for mobile and gaming projects, you can now set up Debug Symbol Sources — no need to manually update your project settings. Learn more.
Want to stay up-to-date on the latest from Sentry? Check out our changelog for a running list of all product and feature releases. You can also drop us a line on GitHub, Twitter, or Discord. And if you’re new to Sentry, you can try it for free today or request a demo to get started.