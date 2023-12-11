December 11, 2023

November product updates for Sentry

Grab your favorite mug, fill it with some warm chocolatey goodness – it is hot cocoa season after all –, and check out our most recent product updates to Sentry. Sentry Launch Week During the week of Nov. 13, we featured a series of announcements and in-depth discussions in our first Sentry Launch Week event. In case you missed it, you can find all the videos here, or in the TL;DR below. Day 1, Performance Monitoring: We shipped a new Web Vitals experience with a Performance Score based on real-user data. We also announced Function Regression issues that show you not only know when a function regression happens, but with profiling data, the change in your code that could be behind the slowdown. Day 2, Session Replay: Some broken experiences won’t throw errors. With Dead and Rage Clicks in Session Replay, you can pinpoint when users are frustrated, absent an error being sent.

In more JavaScript news - we managed to reduce the JavaScript bundle size by 20KB in JavaScript SDK version 7.78.0. The smaller bundle size not only enhances performance but also supports better integration with frameworks like the Astro SDK and Next.js App Router. Finally, we’ve made significant enhancements to the Codecov Pull Request Coverage Report. These changes are aimed at helping you understand the most important data in the report upfront and making the pull request comment experience more intuitive and efficient.