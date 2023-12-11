November product updates for Sentry
Grab your favorite mug, fill it with some warm chocolatey goodness – it is hot cocoa season after all –, and check out our most recent product updates to Sentry.
Sentry Launch Week
During the week of Nov. 13, we featured a series of announcements and in-depth discussions in our first Sentry Launch Week event. In case you missed it, you can find all the videos here, or in the TL;DR below.
Day 1, Performance Monitoring: We shipped a new Web Vitals experience with a Performance Score based on real-user data. We also announced Function Regression issues that show you not only know when a function regression happens, but with profiling data, the change in your code that could be behind the slowdown.
Day 2, Session Replay: Some broken experiences won’t throw errors. With Dead and Rage Clicks in Session Replay, you can pinpoint when users are frustrated, absent an error being sent.
Day 3, EU Data Residency: For our users in Europe, we introduced EU Data Residency options. By offering data residency options in the EU, European customers can manage their data more effectively and in line with local requirements.
Day 4, SDKs and Integrations: We released new capabilities for emerging web development platforms and frameworks – like Bun, Deno, Next.js, and Remix. To bring debugging insights to all the tools you use today, we announced Sentry integration API improvements and native integrations like Opsgenie, Discord, Cloudflare Workers, and LaunchDarkly.
Day 5, Future of Open Source: Learn how we are approaching licensing for Sentry and Codecov with our new Functional Source License (FSL) + our thoughts on trends in Open Source sustainability and licensing.
Mobile performance, JavaScript improvements, & Codecov
First impressions matter. And when it comes to opening a mobile app, the last thing you want users to see is a slow or blank page. To help mobile devs better understand page load performance, we introduced Time to Initial Display (TTID) and Time to Full Display (TTFD). These metrics are specially tailored for mobile apps, providing a more granular view of screen load performance.
On the web app front, we’ve rolled out improvements to resource performance monitoring. This feature helps identify resource-heavy scripts, stylesheets, and fonts that might hinder your web app’s performance. This helps you quickly identify resource-blocking assets and resources causing latency across multiple pages, so you can pinpoint what’s causing slow fast(er).
If you’ve been struggling to upload your source maps — good news. With the ‘Unminify Code’ feature, you can get configuration recommendations for uploading your source maps.
In more JavaScript news - we managed to reduce the JavaScript bundle size by 20KB in JavaScript SDK version 7.78.0. The smaller bundle size not only enhances performance but also supports better integration with frameworks like the Astro SDK and Next.js App Router.
Finally, we’ve made significant enhancements to the Codecov Pull Request Coverage Report. These changes are aimed at helping you understand the most important data in the report upfront and making the pull request comment experience more intuitive and efficient.
