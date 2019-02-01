Welcome Mimi Nguyen

February 1, 2019

Mimi can order from a restaurant menu in under fifteen seconds and have zero regrets. She’s passionate about deep-fried cheese curds and combining her software engineering skills with her creative writing background. As Sentry’s Technical Writer, she encourages everyone to learn the difference between active voice and passive voice.

Outside of work, you might find Mimi enjoying a stroll around San Francisco, eating dim sum, or giggling excitedly about dogs walking past. But, don’t tell her cats Pancake and Maple. They prefer Mimi at home on the couch, where they can cuddle her for warmth.