12 Days of Integrations — Slack

December 12, 2017

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California).

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many integrations with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, or pour-over artisan coffee.

Our fourth featured integration is Slack.

On your way to work, on your way home, at the grocery store, out driving around, in this very blog post: words are everywhere. They tirelessly and unwaveringly follow you, invading your eyes and ears and even your touch. If you could smell words, they’d be right there, wafting past your nostrils.

Here are some examples of words: robot, basketball, bunny, hat.

Here are some more: table, shoe, monetization, error.

You get the idea. Check out this site if you need more examples.

Of course, the goal of all these words is communication. And when it comes to work, especially in tech, there is no word that has become more synonymous with communication than Slack. You probably spend half your day in it, sending gifs and sharing tweets you kinda chuckled at earlier. There’s also a good chance you occasionally use it to do your job.

Our own integration with Slack is designed explicitly for the job side of things, sending alerts and notices about bugs / issues within your Sentry account. This needn’t be a flood of errors either, as you have full control over both the kinds of bugs you’re alerted about and the Slack channel they appear in.