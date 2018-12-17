12 Days of Partners — Slack

December 17, 2018

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many partners with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, pour-over artisan coffee, or pour-under artisan coffee.

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California and wear it almost every single day anyway).

Wow, what a festive, celebratory occasion. Who doesn’t love receiving a very informative alert notifying you of cake within your immediate vicinity? Communication is truly wonderful.

And that’s why our eighth featured partner is Slack.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again — when it comes to work, especially in tech, there is no word that has become more synonymous with communication than Slack. We all spend at least half of our day in it, shuffling through Elf gifs until we find the perfect one to communicate our love of the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup.

Okay, sure, there’s also a good chance you occasionally use Slack to do your job.

Our integration with Slack is designed explicitly for the job side of things, sending alerts and notices about bugs / issues within your Sentry account. This needn’t be a flood of errors either, as you have full control over both the kinds of bugs you’re alerted about and the Slack channel they appear in.

Once this is working, we’ll automatically notify you of every new issue that’s created in Sentry. You may want that. Or not. Either way, you can alter the sort of issues that send an alert to Slack. Maybe you only want to be notified of errors that are encountered at least 20 times in a single minute. You can do that (and many other things). Read our short guide to alert rules to learn more.

