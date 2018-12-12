12 Days of Partners — PagerDuty

December 12, 2018

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California and wear it almost every single day anyway).

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many partners with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, pour-over artisan coffee, or pour-under artisan coffee.

Sleigh bells ring. Are you listening? Put down that artisanal peppermint bark (seriously, you’ve already had eight pieces) — those actually aren’t sleigh bells you hear. It’s PagerDuty alerting you to the fact that you’re on-call, and, unfortunately, everything is on fire.

With the power of native integrations (like Sentry), on-call scheduling, escalations, analytics, and more, PagerDuty makes sure the right people have the right information at the right time.

And that’s why our fifth featured partner is PagerDuty.

Over the years, we’ve honed a process to take us from everything’s-on-fire to whew-back-to-normal — a process that includes our PagerDuty integration. Our integration sends alerts via PagerDuty for the incident response and intelligence workflows you define.

You can associate a single PagerDuty integration key with as many Sentry Projects as you want. Then set up different alert rules within Sentry for each Project to determine the kinds of issues and errors that should trigger PagerDuty.