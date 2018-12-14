12 Days of Partners — Heroku

December 14, 2018

“There’s an app for that,” said someone, somewhere, sometime. It’s rumored that same person also said “there’s a cloud platform to build, deliver, monitor, and scale an app for that,” but no one heard because that person had a bad cold and a tendency to mumble. We assume that they were referencing Heroku, a cloud platform that helps build, deliver, monitor, and scale apps (See? The resemblance is uncanny.).

Long, long ago, Sentry transitioned from a collection of projects and collaborators to a hosted service with support for companies. During that transition, Heroku provided a relatively clear path to officially founding the business. They also provided space for Sentry’s Heroku integration.

Our integration with Heroku brings Sentry directly into your release workflow, enabling us to automatically retrieve commit data each time you deploy a new version of your app in Heroku. Being able to access this commit data for each release can be extremely helpful in debugging new errors, as it adds the ability to see which files have changed most recently, and which members of an organization have been involved in pushing code since the last release.