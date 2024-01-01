Blog
How a Hack Week Project Encourages People to Be Nice on the Internet

In an effort to encourage more participation in the open-source community, Sentry Data Engineer Syd Ryan, Support Engineer Maggie Bauer, and Head of Product Dave Hayes created the Be Kind Bot.
12 Days of Partners — Heroku

On the seventh day of partners, Sentry gives to you a gif and a blog post about Heroku.
12 Days of Integrations — Asana

On this fifth day of integrations, Sentry brings to you: five gold rings! And also an ornament + gif celebrating Asana.
