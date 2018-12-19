12 Days of Partners — Atlassian

December 19, 2018

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California and wear it almost every single day anyway).

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many partners with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, pour-over artisan coffee, or pour-under artisan coffee.

Christmas was invented in Australia. No need to look it up. It’s true.

And that’s wild because Australia, being the Land Down Under, probably experiences more of a tan, sandy holiday season than a white, snowy one. Do they have their own set of holiday music? Or do they only listen to that one Beach Boys Christmas song that sounds like every single other Beach Boys song? We don’t know, but we do know some people who might.

That’s why our tenth featured partner is Atlassian.

This year, Sentry released updated integrations that increase observability and decrease tool setup time for developers who use Sentry and Atlassian in their workflow. Specifically, we rolled out additional support and features for Jira and Bitbucket, including two-way sync and org-level settings.

Two-way sync allows issue assignments and status updates in Jira to populate in Sentry. Comments will also sync from Sentry to Jira to support Jira-heavy users, like product managers and engineering managers.

With Sentry’s Bitbucket integration, you can create and link to Bitbucket issues directly from Sentry. If you have deploys and explicit ownership rules configured for Bitbucket, you’ll receive notifications when an exception triggers an alert for that owner.

Organization-wide settings

We’ve also removed the need to duplicate efforts configuring the rules multiple times for various projects. The Jira and Bitbucket integrations both allow for application settings at an organizational level, rather than a per-project basis.

Your team will save more time with each level of configurations, which means that setting specificity based on your organization’s and application’s particular needs won’t introduce additional admin complexity. Settings can be applied broadly for a more continuous and relevant view of your workflow.

Open the gifts of Jira and Bitbucket integration documentation to get started.

Learn more about some of Sentry’s other various partners and integrations on our aptly named Integrations page.