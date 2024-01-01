Blog
Scaling Techqueria with Sentry's Open Source Grant

Open Source
In March, we awarded Sentry's Open Source Grant to Latinx non-profit Techqueria. Here's a look at their progress, six months later.
Congratulations to Sentry's Open Source Grant Recipient

Open Source
Thank you to everyone who applied — we sincerely appreciate the time and effort spent detailing your open source hopes and dreams.
Apply for Sentry's Open Source Grant

Open Source
We're offering three months of funding to an individual dedicated to working on an open source project with the Sentry Open Source Grant.
12 Days of Partners — Atlassian

Ecosystem
On the tenth day of partners, Sentry gives to you a gif and a blog post about Atlassian.
