12 Days of Integrations — Heroku

December 15, 2017

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California).

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many integrations with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, or pour-over artisan coffee.

Our seventh featured integration is Heroku.

Containerization is the future. One way we know is because LinkedIn has seen a near 200% increase in profile references to Docker in the past year, showing that it’s becoming much more important to pretend you know something about containers when trying to show-off to recruiters. This kind of high traffic buzzword is key to impressing CTOs and Directors of Engineering everywhere.

Right now you’re probably already thinking, “Thanks for this valuable information. I’m very glad to be reading this blog post.”

Which is great, because we haven’t even reached the part about our integration with Heroku yet.

Heroku is a fully managed, container-based (here you see where this ties into the opening), cloud platform for deploying and running modern apps. Heroku takes an app-centric approach to software delivery, and integrates with today’s most popular developer tools and workflows. One of today’s (and yesterday’s and tomorrow’s) most popular developer tools is Sentry.

Our integration with Heroku brings Sentry directly into your release workflow, enabling us to automatically retrieve commit data each time you deploy a new version of your app in Heroku. Being able to access this commit data for each release can be extremely helpful in debugging new errors, as it adds the ability to see which files have changed most recently, and which members of an organization have been involved in pushing code since the last release.