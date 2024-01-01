Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Vu Ngo

Access Commit Data for Each Release with Sentry and Heroku

Ecosystem
Integrate Sentry with Heroku to see commit data for each release, which files have changed most recently and who pushed code, which helps debug new errors as they occur.
Read on

Sentry Receives SOC 2 Compliance Certification

Sentry
In a world where companies’ security teams are notoriously—and rightly—paranoid, we’re pleased to announce that Sentry has recently received…
Read on

Aggregate Errors with Custom Fingerprints

Error Monitoring
Learn how to set up custom fingerprinting to determine how your errors are grouped and how they should be resolved.
Read on

12 Days of Integrations — Heroku

Ecosystem
In celebration of this seventh day of integrations, we add a Heroku ornament to our Sen-Tree.
Read on
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.