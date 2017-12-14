12 Days of Integrations — Bitbucket

December 14, 2017

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California).

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many integrations with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, or pour-over artisan coffee.

Our sixth featured integration is Bitbucket.

Bitbucket has perhaps the most wonderfully literal name in all of tech. Their service is a great big digital bucket of bits, so they’re a Bitbucket. We could use more of that across the whole industry, with a few less Beplys and Thamps and Malks to go around. (Note: You’d be amazed at how many names like these we tested before finding some that weren’t actually in use.)

What would be a good name for Sentry if our name was more literal? TheBugDetective? Hmmmm. No. Sentry is already literal enough.

Bitbucket is a distributed version control system designed for collaboration across teams of any size. That you likely already knew. It’s also an Atlassian service, which means it easily integrates with their other popular services like Jira and Trello. You probably knew that too. What you may not know is exactly how Sentry integrates with Bitbucket.

There are two major features of our integration: