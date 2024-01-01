Blog
Three Questions to Ask of Every Bug You Fix

Sentry
Bugs are not just some random annoyance, but an integral part of the development lifecycle. Here are three questions you might consider when approaching each one.
How to Review Code You Don't Understand

Sentry
Code reviews are key to bringing multiple minds together to build great software. Learn how one of our developers tackles reviewing code he doesn't fully understand.
12 Days of Integrations — Bitbucket

Ecosystem
We're celebrating the sixth day of integrations with an ornament and gif for Bitbucket, the company with the most wonderfully literal name in tech.
How to Use Error Boundaries in React 16

Error Monitoring
On React 16? Learn how to start using error boundaries today!
Keep an Eye on New Code With Deploys

Release Health
Have the tools you need to confidently guide deploys across the finish line.
