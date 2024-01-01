Blog
Tools This Engineer Uses: Meetup, Glitch, Anki, (Actual) Paper

Sentry
In our Tools This Engineer Uses series, we explore the routines, systems, and tools people rely on to solve problems and accomplish goals.
Tools This Engineer Uses: VS Code, Zeplin, Prettier, ESLint, Droplr

Sentry
Tools This Engineer Uses: Grafana, VS Code, Wallaby.js, Sentry Test Kit

Sentry
Sentry Scouts: Bots — A Recap

Events
We held a Sentry Scouts Meetup in June, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on Bots. We've now addressed this by writing one.
Monitoring and debugging AWS Lambda using Sentry and Epsagon

Error Monitoring
Here's a look at how you can identify and solve issues in AWS Lambda applications, with the help of two powerful tools.
Tools This Engineer Uses: GitHub, Bear, Alfred, Insomnia, VS Code

Ecosystem
Sentry Scouts: Machine Learning — A Recap

Events
We held a Sentry Scouts Meetup in August, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on Machine Learning. We've now addressed this by writing one.
How Py Surfaces Critical Errors with Sentry

Error Monitoring
In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.
Tools This Engineer Uses: Vim, iTerm2, Control P

Sentry
Sentry Scouts: Arts + Tech — A Recap

Events
We held our fifth Sentry Scouts Meetup in May, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on Arts + Tech. We've now addressed this by writing one.
Sentry + Microsoft Azure DevOps: Error-Tracking, Crash-Reporting, & More

Ecosystem
No duplicate work. No new password needed. Sentry updated its Azure DevOps integration to include issue-sync and easy sign-on.
Sentry Scouts: Security — A Recap

Events
We held our fourth Sentry Scouts Meetup in April, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on Security. We've now addressed this by writing one.
How to Improve UX & Fix Issues Fast (Spoiler: It's with Observability.)

Sentry
Sentry Developer Evangelist(a) Chloe Condon returns to The Open Source Show to chat with Bridget Kromhout, Microsoft Cloud Developer Advocate, about the value of observability.
Sentry Scouts: UX — A Recap

Events
We held our third Sentry Scouts Meetup in March, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on UX. We've now addressed this by writing one.
How to Make Your Meetup Memorable (Spoiler: Make it Fun)

Events
Sentry’s own Developer Evangelist(a) Chloe Condon joins Jessica Deen, Microsoft Cloud Developer Advocate, on the newest episode of The Open Source Show to chat about improving the ol’ standard meetup model.
How Wix Supports TDD with their TestKit for Sentry’s Raven SDK

Sentry
Ziv Levy, Software Engineer at Wix (a Sentry customer), recently faced two challenges: simulating a bug in Wix code and testing report data. Here's how he overcame those challenges with their TestKit for Sentry's Raven SDK.
Sentry Scouts: DevOps — A Recap

Events
We held our second Sentry Scouts Meetup in February, but never wrote up a recap about our excellent panel discussion on DevOps. We've now addressed this by writing one.
Sentry Scouts: Open Source - A Recap

Events
We held our first Sentry Scouts Meetup in January, but never wrote up a recap about our excellent panel discussion. Until now.
