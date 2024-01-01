Blog
Intern David enables queries against production data

David Tsukernik, a student at the University of Toronto, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Search and…
Intern Spencer gives you Issue alerts in Discord

Spencer, a student at the University of Toronto, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Issues team. We…
Intern Lucas makes it easier to hire at Sentry

Lucas Hatae, a student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, spent the summer of 2023 as a BizOps intern with the Sentry BizOps team. We asked him to…
Intern Michelle integrates Sentry with Opsgenie

Michelle Fu, a student at Stanford University, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Enterprise team. We…
Intern Nikki helps developers find performance trends

Nikki Kapadia, a student at Toronto Metropolitan University, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry…
Intern Ryan helps Sentry find and fix customer pain points

Ryan Suh, a student at Stanford University, spent the summer of 2023 as a product marketing intern with the Sentry Marketing team. We asked…
Intern Jack improves the Kubernetes agent for Sentry Crons

Jack Zhang, a student at Dartmouth College, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Dev Infra team. We asked…
